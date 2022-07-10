Album, single and tour for THE HU

Breakthrough Mongolian rock act The HU have announced details of their long-awaited sophomore album Rumble of Thunder…

They this week have also released new single ‘Black Thunder’ alongside an official music video.

The band’s 12-track second studio album is set for release on 2nd September and includes “This Is Mongol,” their eco-conscious single released in May, that now boasts over a million streams in less than two months. The record also features new single, ‘Black Thunder’, which incorporates Mongolian values, telling a powerful story of battle, faith, and death lyrically and visually.

The band has been teasing new music from their sophomore album on their headlining Black Thunder Tour, at Coachella, and soon on tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth. Their new music was recorded in their homeland of Mongolia, after their debut album The Gereg landed at #1 on the World Album and Top New Artist charts in its first week of release.

Vocalist Gala:

‘Black Thunder’ is the crown jewel of our second album. The music video is split into two parts and conveys the core values of men through visuals. Our producer Dashka chose a unique location in Mongolia to shoot the video, where we had a great time riding the horses in the vast grassland of our countryside. We hope that our pride in our culture shines through, as we aimed to bring viewers joy and a piece of our culture through this video.” Speaking on their next studio album, he continued, “Our second album will include ‘Black Thunder’, along with many new songs. We can’t wait for you to listen and enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it.”

The HU’s previous music video for ‘This Is Mongol’ was set in the Mojave Desert and highlighted their unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth. The Black Thunder video also features an epic backdrop, this time in Mongolia. Directed by Erdenebileg Ganbold and producer Dashka, the video is action packed, taking the viewers through battle and a funeral procession ritual.

This summer, The HU will hit stages across North America, as they head out on tour with Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, and Fire From The Gods, promising concert-goers an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music. They will then bring their brand-new Black Thunder Tour to the UK and Europe later this year, starting in Oslo, Norway on 26 Oct, and finishing in London with a huge show at the Roundhouse on 9 Dec.