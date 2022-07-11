Hollywood’s rich and famous…

Fame and fortunes…
Samuel L. Jackson is possibly the most profitable Hollywood actor, with a lifetime movie revenue of more than $5.7 billion, a new study has revealed. New research from TicketSource analysed data on the biggest Hollywood actors of the past 25 years to find out which ones earn their movies the most money at the box office and can be considered the most profitable.
Hollywood actors with highest lifetime revenue
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Total domestic box office earnings
|
Number of movies
|
1
|
Samuel L. Jackson
|
$5,700,692,814
|
63
|
2
|
Robert Downey, Jr.
|
$5,474,166,329
|
43
|
3
|
Scarlett Johansson
|
$5,289,001,669
|
32
|
4
|
Tom Hanks
|
$5,065,897,608
|
54
|
5
|
Bradley Cooper
|
$4,298,061,989
|
27
|
6
|
Harrison Ford
|
$4,051,252,757
|
42
|
7
|
Chris Evans
|
$3,970,719,937
|
28
|
8
|
Tom Cruise
|
$3,960,861,213
|
43
|
9
|
Chris Hemsworth
|
$3,959,570,662
|
25
|
10
|
Zoe Saldana
|
$3,956,411,817
|28
The Hollywood actor with the highest lifetime revenue is Samuel L. Jackson, with the actor having earned more than $5.7 billion at the domestic box office from his 63 movie appearances. The actor has won numerous accolades for his performances, so it’s no wonder he brings in the money at the cinema.
Scarlett Johansson is the female actor with the highest lifetime revenue, with her 32 movie performances bringing in a cumulative $5.29bn in domestic box office earnings. The actor ranks third on the overall list, following Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Hanks.
Only two women feature in the overall top 10 list of actors with the highest lifetime revenue; Scarlett Johansson who ranks third and Guardians of the Galaxy actor, Zoe Saldana, who’s lifetime box office revenue comes in at just under $4bn.
Hollywood actors with highest average revenue
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Average revenue per movie
|
Number of movies
|
1
|
Leonardo DiCaprio
|
$97,512,686
|
27
|
2
|
Angela Bassett
|
$97,191,925
|
14
|
3
|
Jim Carrey
|
$96,488,390
|
30
|
4
|
Harrison Ford
|
$96,458,399
|
42
|
5
|
Tom Hanks
|
$93,812,919
|
54
|
6
|
Dwayne Johnson
|
$93,671,355
|
36
|
7
|
Tom Cruise
|
$92,113,051
|
43
|
8
|
Samuel L. Jackson
|
$90,487,188
|
63
|
9
|
Kevin James
|
$90,313,145
|
16
|
10
|
Karl Urban
|
$90,005,956
|11
Titanic and Romeo + Juliet star Leonardo DiCaprio tops the list for the actors making the highest average revenue for their movies, with the Hollywood heartthrob earning an average of $97.5 million at the box office for each of his films.
Only one female actor features on the list; Angela Bassett ranks second in the overall list, with her 14 leading movie performances earning an average of just under $97.2 million in domestic box office revenue.