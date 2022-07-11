Hollywood’s rich and famous…

Fame and fortunes…

Samuel L. Jackson is possibly the most profitable Hollywood actor, with a lifetime movie revenue of more than $5.7 billion, a new study has revealed. New research from TicketSource analysed data on the biggest Hollywood actors of the past 25 years to find out which ones earn their movies the most money at the box office and can be considered the most profitable.

Hollywood actors with highest lifetime revenue

Rank Name Total domestic box office earnings Number of movies 1 Samuel L. Jackson $5,700,692,814 63 2 Robert Downey, Jr. $5,474,166,329 43 3 Scarlett Johansson $5,289,001,669 32 4 Tom Hanks $5,065,897,608 54 5 Bradley Cooper $4,298,061,989 27 6 Harrison Ford $4,051,252,757 42 7 Chris Evans $3,970,719,937 28 8 Tom Cruise $3,960,861,213 43 9 Chris Hemsworth $3,959,570,662 25 10 Zoe Saldana $3,956,411,817 28

The Hollywood actor with the highest lifetime revenue is Samuel L. Jackson, with the actor having earned more than $5.7 billion at the domestic box office from his 63 movie appearances. The actor has won numerous accolades for his performances, so it’s no wonder he brings in the money at the cinema.

Scarlett Johansson is the female actor with the highest lifetime revenue, with her 32 movie performances bringing in a cumulative $5.29bn in domestic box office earnings. The actor ranks third on the overall list, following Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Hanks.

Only two women feature in the overall top 10 list of actors with the highest lifetime revenue; Scarlett Johansson who ranks third and Guardians of the Galaxy actor, Zoe Saldana, who’s lifetime box office revenue comes in at just under $4bn.

Hollywood actors with highest average revenue

Rank Name Average revenue per movie Number of movies 1 Leonardo DiCaprio $97,512,686 27 2 Angela Bassett $97,191,925 14 3 Jim Carrey $96,488,390 30 4 Harrison Ford $96,458,399 42 5 Tom Hanks $93,812,919 54 6 Dwayne Johnson $93,671,355 36 7 Tom Cruise $92,113,051 43 8 Samuel L. Jackson $90,487,188 63 9 Kevin James $90,313,145 16 10 Karl Urban $90,005,956 11

Titanic and Romeo + Juliet star Leonardo DiCaprio tops the list for the actors making the highest average revenue for their movies, with the Hollywood heartthrob earning an average of $97.5 million at the box office for each of his films.

Only one female actor features on the list; Angela Bassett ranks second in the overall list, with her 14 leading movie performances earning an average of just under $97.2 million in domestic box office revenue.