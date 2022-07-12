Latest track release from And Did Those Feet

‘Islands Over Time’ & ‘Who Fills These Eyes’ are now available…

And Did Those Feet were formed in 1995 as a vehicle for the songs of Richard Ellin which are dreamy and spiritual in nature. Since its formation there have been six albums and several singles with a few live concerts on the BBC and various CD launch events. They are currently working on their seventh album to be called ‘I Am God of Einstein.’

The last four releases have featured Ina Williams as a principal singer with Harvey Summers taking more responsibility in the arranger role. Tracks have been licensed by Time Warner and Readers Digest Europe with videos played on Classic FM TV.

The name of the band is taken from the Blake/Parry song ‘Jerusalem’ and reflects aspects of the unseen and sometimes difficult to fathom side of English and British nature. Their 2002 single ‘Avalon Yet’ was likened to a Welsh Enya only better.

Islands Over Time featuring Ina Williams is dedicated to the memory of a much loved fine lady who passed this way and can be obtained from RnR Records. Cat No: RnR DL02 Barcode: 5016700141122 ISRC: GBEXX 22 000001 while Who Fills These Eyes features Ina Williams and Cecilia Jones and is taken from the CD ‘Forgetting the Shadows of History’ also now on sale via RnR Records Cat No: RnR DL02 Barcode: 5016700141122 ISRC: GBEXX 22 000002.

The album I Am God of Einstein is expected to be released this Autumn.

