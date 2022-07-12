John Mulaney adds extra Hammersmith Apollo date

Another date for the comedy diary…

Due to popular demand, comedian John Mulaney announced a second London date for his ‘From Scratch’ Tour at London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Friday, January 27th, 2023.

The John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America from multiple Madison Square Gardens to the Hollywood Bowl and he recently announced over 30 new international tour dates. Now, after selling out his first show at the Eventim Apollo, Mulaney will bring his unparalleled talents and sidesplitting standup comedy for two nights in London 2023.

Tickets for the performance go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 15th at 10 am at livenation.co.uk.

In 2018, John Mulaney travelled the United States with a sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.

In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career;” In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.“

