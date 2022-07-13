Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 13th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, July 13.

Kathy is keen to celebrate Rocky’s birthday hoping that her plans for a games night will ease the tension between Ben and Peter. At Walford East, passions rise between Peter and Dana and they begin to kiss and take each other’s clothes off, however someone spots them…

Later, Rocky’s party gets underway but Ben could not be less interested in participating in the games. Tensions escalate between Ben and Peter leading to a huge row.

Peter storms off but soon returns with the police in tow – he’s reported Ben for the assault.

Meanwhile, Howie prepares to move to his own place at Kim’s request but when she has a change of heart, she purposely re-injures his foot meaning he has to stay longer.

Elsewhere, Bailey and Bernie ambush Mitch.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Maria is shaken when Jimmy approaches her and warns her to keep her nose out of matters she doesn’t understand.

Things go from bad to worse when a creepy guy approaches and tells her how much he enjoyed her online video, running out she gets a notification telling her that her phone is being tracked. As a terrified Maria scrabbles in her bag looking for the tracking device, she hears footsteps and, in a panic, grabs a can of hairspray and turns.

Later, Maria and Gary report the tracking device incident to the police. As Gary, Kelly and Liam tuck into pizza, Maria draws the blinds, convinced someone might be watching them.

Meanwhile, Gail hosts a family lunch to welcome Stephen home, but it soon descends into chaos when David and Sarah embark on a slanging match over Audrey’s money.

Elsewhere, Phill comes up with a gesture to convey his feelings to Fiz; Aggie lays down the law to Ed.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Lydia senses an opportunity to get Amelia to confide in her. She does her best to convince Amelia that she can do better when Amelia confesses to her boy troubles.

Meanwhile, Dawn hears that her best friend has died from an overdose.

Elsewhere, Paddy is overjoyed when Marlon asks him to be his best man.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Felix is feeling insecure about his parenting capabilities after DeMarcus’s mum wants her son to return home.

Pearl helps him try to see that he’s a great dad, but it takes a heart-warming gesture from Nancy to give him the confidence he needs to speak to his son.

Meanwhile, Sienna continues to put on the performance of a lifetime, and Damon blames her for everything. Later, she is horrified to discover that Joel kept Warren’s murderous secret.

Elsewhere, Sally has a hospital appointment. John Paul promises to support her, but after an awkward run-in with Nancy, he ends up letting her down.

Sally receives some upsetting news from the hospital but lies to her family, while John Paul turns to drink.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm