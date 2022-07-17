David Ames and Matt Lapinskas indulge in some Horse Play

TV favourites David Ames and Matt Lapinskas are two of the names lined up.



Matt Lapinskas:

“I’m very excited to be joining a fantastic team both cast and company, looking forward to bringing to life Ian’s work, it will be a play not to be missed!”

Casting has this week been announced for the world premiere of HORSE-PLAY, a new comedy by Ian Hallard exploring the kinkier side of life. Directed by Andrew Beckett, with Set and Costume Design by David Shields, and Pearson Casting as Casting Director, HORSE-PLAY will be at The Riverside Studios from 30 August to 24 September, with a press night on 1 September. Tickets are on sale here.

After ten years of married life, Tom and Tim decide to spice up their sex life by booking an evening in a dungeon with a gorgeous male escort. Meanwhile, crime-busting superhero, the Stallion, and his intrepid side-kick, Butterfly, have been lured to the secret lair of their arch-nemesis: the dastardly Villainor.

But what connects these two seemingly random events? One thing’s for sure: a bump on the head and a faulty door lock result in a night none of them will ever forget – for all the wrong reasons!

The full cast are David Ames (Holby City, Steve) as Butterfly/Tim, Matt Lapinskas (EastEnders, Hollyoaks) as Villainor/Karl, Jake Maskall (EastEnders, The Royals) as Stallion/Tom, Nick Sampson (The Book of Dust, Anthony And Cleopatra) as Mr Overton/Murray and Stephanie Siadatan (The School for Good and Evil, High School Musical) as Danielle/Ingrida.

