David Ames and Matt Lapinskas indulge in some Horse Play

July 17, 2022
Ian Westhead
TV favourites David Ames and Matt Lapinskas are two of the names lined up.

Matt Lapinskas:

I’m very excited to be joining a fantastic team both cast and company, looking forward to bringing to life Ian’s work, it will be a play not to be missed!”

Casting has this week been announced for the world premiere of HORSE-PLAY, a new comedy by Ian Hallard exploring the kinkier side of life. Directed by Andrew Beckett, with Set and Costume Design by David Shields, and Pearson Casting as Casting Director, HORSE-PLAY will be at The Riverside Studios from 30 August to 24 September, with a press night on 1 September. Tickets are on sale here.

After ten years of married life, Tom and Tim decide to spice up their sex life by booking an evening in a dungeon with a gorgeous male escort. Meanwhile, crime-busting superhero, the Stallion, and his intrepid side-kick, Butterfly, have been lured to the secret lair of their arch-nemesis: the dastardly Villainor.

But what connects these two seemingly random events? One thing’s for sure: a bump on the head and a faulty door lock result in a night none of them will ever forget – for all the wrong reasons!

The full cast are David Ames (Holby City, Steve) as Butterfly/Tim, Matt Lapinskas (EastEnders, Hollyoaks) as Villainor/Karl, Jake Maskall (EastEnders, The Royals) as Stallion/Tom, Nick Sampson (The Book of Dust, Anthony And Cleopatra) as Mr Overton/Murray and Stephanie Siadatan (The School for Good and Evil, High School Musical) as Danielle/Ingrida. 

Jake Maskall:

“I’ve always wanted to play a superhero. And a superhero in spandex! In a dungeon with a sex god!! Beats Marvel any day. But I’m not sure I’ll be inviting my dad along…!”

