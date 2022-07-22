Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band add extra dates due to sell out gigs

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s four 2023 UK shows have sold out almost a full year in advance.

Selling 220,000 tickets in under eight hours, the shows at London’s American Express presents BST Hyde Park (6th & 8th July), Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium (30th May), and Birmingham’s Villa Park (16th June) put the total ticket sales for Springsteen’s 2023 tour above 1.5 million in the UK and Europe.

2023 UK SHOWS:

30th May Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

16th June Birmingham Villa Park

6th July London American Express presents BST Hyde Park

8th July London American Express presents BST Hyde Park

The 2023 summer run also includes more than two dozen shows across Europe, starting 28th April in Barcelona, Spain and running through to 25th July in Monza, Italy, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. The European summer tour follows the North American leg, which begins 1st February in Tampa, Florida and will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first tour dates since February 2017. At the conclusion of their European run, Springsteen and The E Street Band will return to North American for a second to-be-announced tour leg beginning in August.

The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan – piano, synthesiser; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

For more information, please visit brucespringsteen.net