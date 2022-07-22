Megan McCubbin joins BBC One’s Animal Park

Animal Park will welcome Megan McCubbin to the presenting team, bringing her zoology knowledge and passion for all things wild the Beeb have announced today.

Megan McCubbin:

“I am so excited to be joining the Animal Park team. I remember watching the show as a child, so it’s very special to be a part of the programme, helping to enthuse and excite about some of the most remarkable species we share our planet with!

The team is back at Longleat Safari Park for a new series this summer, with presenters Ben Fogle and Kate Humble as well as wildlife photographer Hamza Yassin. The series, which is produced by Remarkable Factual (a Banijay UK company), will be packed full of heartwarming and dramatic stories from the safari park in Wiltshire, including documenting the phenomenal and unique journey of Europe’s only Southern Koala breeding programme, and welcoming new residents to the park.

Across the series, Megan will share her knowledge and experience with the viewers, providing insights and explanations into animal behaviour and rituals. She will also be helping keepers in the park with various animal health and welfare tasks, with highlights including supporting the keepers during a health check on a python, encouraging Amur tigers to spend more time in the water, assisting with a camel’s dental check, helping chickens to get more active, as well as stimulating meerkat senses with a smell test.

“I have loved getting to know the residents of the park, learning about their characters and their behaviour. They truly are wonderful ambassadors for their wild cousins.”

Animal Park returns to BBC One on 9 August at 9.15am.