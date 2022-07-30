Arielle Free gigs summer party at St James Quarter Edinburgh

Earlier this week the Radio 1 DJ took to the decks, playing a set for an unforgettable summer party at St James Quarter Edinburgh.

Arielle Free arrived fresh from her set at SUNcéBeat in Tisno, Croatia, in a bright pink summer co-ord, and took to the decks on top of the Häagen-Dazs Disco Ice Cream Van to perform for her home crowd. She played the nation’s favourite dance tracks whilst consumers enjoyed ice cream serves and played on an oversized glitter ice cream scoop shaped see-saw.

Yesterday saw the launch of the Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Van of Ice Cream Vans in Edinburgh which kicked off the summer with its elevated ice cream experience. Häagen-Dazs took its #DontHoldBack spirit to new levels, and turned St James Quarter into an unmissable location this summer, with DJ decks on the rooftop, an oversized ice cream disco ball and a sparkling scoop shaped see-saw, a wonderful twist on the old school ice cream van.

The Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Van has now returned to London and is live for consumers to enjoy at Neverland, Fulham (Wednesday 27th July 2022.)