The most popular Instagram posts of all time revealed

Did you know that the brain recognises a familiar image within 100 milliseconds?

New research has revealed the most recognisable and famous Instagram posts of all time – including a worldwide famous egg and Ronaldo’s twin announcement.

The research from Inkifi analysed the most famous photos and most liked Instagram posts of all time to reveal the most iconic and recognisable images around the world.

The 10 most-liked Instagram photos of all time –

Rank Description Year Instagram Likes 1 An Egg 2019 56.1m 2 Cristiano Ronaldo announces twins with his partner 2021 32.9m 3 XXXTentacion’s last Instagram post 2018 29.5m 4 Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez marriage photos 2021 26.6m 5 Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner second child announcement 2021 25.0m 6 Zendaya’s Birthday post to Tom Holland 2022 24.5m 7 Tom Holland recreates Spiderman meme 2022 24.2m 8 Kylie Jenner holds her second baby’s hand 2022 23.0m 9 Billie Eilish reveals blonde hair 2021 22.9m 10 Lionel Messi PSG announcement 2021 22.0m

The most liked photo on Instagram of all time is of an egg, which was posted back in 2019 with the aim of setting the world record for the most liked photo on the platform. It’s certainly succeeded, with 56.1 million likes to date, which is over 23 million more than the second most liked post.

In terms of celebrity Instagram posts with the most likes, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list, ranking second overall. The footballer’s post announcing that he and his partner were expecting twins from last year currently has 32.9 million likes.

With the oldest post in the top 10 ranking, the late rapper XXXTentacion comes in third place, with the musician’s last ever photo on Instagram from 2018 currently standing at 29.5 million likes.

The 10 most famous photographs of all time –

Rank Name of Photo Photographer Year Reverse image search results 1 Man on a moon NASA 1968 31,003 2 Lunch atop a skyscraper Unknown 1932 18,691 3 Flag raising on Iwo Jima Joe Rosenthal 1945 16,235 4 Einstein’s birthday Arthur Sasse 1951 15,206 5 Migrant mother Dorothea Lange 1936 14,711 6 Earthrise, Nasa William Anders 1968 14,351 7 Afghan girl Steve McCurry 1984 10,556 8 Napalm girl Nick Ut 1972 8,925 9 The Wright brothers first flight Unknown 1903 8,419 10 Muhammad Ali vs Sonny Liston Neil Leifer 1965 8,224

When looking at the most famous photographs ever taken, it is NASA’s photo of “Man on a moon” that tops the list. Our analysis showed more than 31,000 reverse image search results, cementing the monumental moment’s iconic status.

The 1932 image “Lunch atop a skyscraper” ranks second, with 18,691 reverse image search results. The photograph of the 11 steelworkers on their lunch break was used to promote the unveiling of the RCA Building, now known as 30 Rockefeller Plaza.