The most popular Instagram posts of all time revealed

July 29, 2022
Ian Westhead
Did you know that the brain recognises a familiar image within 100 milliseconds?

New research has revealed the most recognisable and famous Instagram posts of all time – including a worldwide famous egg and Ronaldo’s twin announcement.

The research from Inkifi analysed the most famous photos and most liked Instagram posts of all time to reveal the most iconic and recognisable images around the world.

The 10 most-liked Instagram photos of all time –

Rank

Description

Year

Instagram Likes

1

An Egg

2019

56.1m

2

Cristiano Ronaldo announces twins with his partner

2021

32.9m

3

XXXTentacion’s last Instagram post

2018

29.5m

4

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez marriage photos

2021

26.6m

5

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner second child announcement

2021

25.0m

6

Zendaya’s Birthday post to Tom Holland

2022

24.5m

7

Tom Holland recreates Spiderman meme

2022

24.2m

8

Kylie Jenner holds her second baby’s hand

2022

23.0m

9

Billie Eilish reveals blonde hair

2021

22.9m

10

Lionel Messi PSG announcement

2021

22.0m

  • The most liked photo on Instagram of all time is of an egg, which was posted back in 2019 with the aim of setting the world record for the most liked photo on the platform. It’s certainly succeeded, with 56.1 million likes to date, which is over 23 million more than the second most liked post.

  • In terms of celebrity Instagram posts with the most likes, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list, ranking second overall. The footballer’s post announcing that he and his partner were expecting twins from last year currently has 32.9 million likes.

  • With the oldest post in the top 10 ranking, the late rapper XXXTentacion comes in third place, with the musician’s last ever photo on Instagram from 2018 currently standing at 29.5 million likes.

The 10 most famous photographs of all time –

Rank

Name of Photo

Photographer

Year

Reverse image search results

1

Man on a moon

NASA

1968

31,003

2

Lunch atop a skyscraper

Unknown

1932

18,691

3

Flag raising on Iwo Jima

Joe Rosenthal

1945

16,235

4

Einstein’s birthday

Arthur Sasse

1951

15,206

5

Migrant mother

Dorothea Lange

1936

14,711

6

Earthrise, Nasa

William Anders

1968

14,351

7

Afghan girl

Steve McCurry

1984

10,556

8

Napalm girl

Nick Ut

1972

8,925

9

The Wright brothers first flight

Unknown

1903

8,419

10

Muhammad Ali vs Sonny Liston

Neil Leifer

1965

8,224

  • When looking at the most famous photographs ever taken, it is NASA’s photo of “Man on a moon” that tops the list. Our analysis showed more than 31,000 reverse image search results, cementing the monumental moment’s iconic status.

  • The 1932 image “Lunch atop a skyscraper” ranks second, with 18,691 reverse image search results. The photograph of the 11 steelworkers on their lunch break was used to promote the unveiling of the RCA Building, now known as 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

You can view the full research by clicking here.
