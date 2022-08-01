Ashley Roberts dons bikini to promote Fibre One’s new 90 Calorie doughnut

Singer turned radio presenter Ashley Roberts dons red bikini and poses in a pool to promote Fibre One’s new 90 Calorie doughnut!

The Pussycat Doll singer, 40, looked amazing as she chilled out in a pool in Cambridge this week as part of a promotional campaign for the sweet treat.

She seemed to be completely in her element as she lounged on an inflatable doughnut and soaked up some summer rays.

Healthy snacking brand Fibre One’s new range of 90-calorie doughnuts are touted as being “coated in a rich, smooth topping and generously coated with sweet sprinkles”, yet offering “functional benefits thanks to a high fibre content”.

Two flavours – Chocolate and Strawberry & Cream – were rolled out into Tesco from 27 June in packs of four (rsp: £2.89).

Pop star Ashley, taking a break from her role as Showbiz correspondent at Heart FM to enjoy herself, posed for a string of smiley snaps, and looked ready for some fun in the water.

Ashley said:

“It’s officially summer time and I am so happy that I am still able to enjoy my favourite sweet treat, the new Fibre One 90 Calorie Doughnuts! Permissible indulgence at its best”.

Ashley recently launched her own radio show on Heart 00s which airs weekly on Saturdays from 4pm to 7pm.