November launch for Adele’s Las Vegas shows

Weekends with Adele, Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace, to launch this winter.

All previously postponed WEEKENDS WITH ADELE performances have now been rescheduled, with dates kicking off November 18th at Caesars Palace.

In addition to the twenty-four rescheduled shows, eight new shows have also been announced.

The residency will now run from November 18th, 2022 through March 25th, 2023. A select number of tickets will be available across all thirty-two performances. There will be two opportunities to purchase tickets for these shows.

Access will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the WEEKENDS WITH ADELE Verified Fan Presale. Eligible fans will receive an email invitation from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, August 3.

As well as Adele, as part of the continued celebration around their 50th anniversary rock legends Aerosmith will return to Las Vegas to bring their critically acclaimed residency, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD to the Dolby Live at Park MGM. Kicking off Sept. 14th — with shows running through Dec. 11th and following several wildly successful sold-out runs, ZZ TOP announced a return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas for a five-show limited engagement in 2022. The shows will be held on Dec. 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2022.