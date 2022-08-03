Festive tour for Kitty Scott-Claus & Ella Vaday

From RuPaul’s runway to UK tour away…

You better watch out, you better not cry! The Divas of drag race, Kitty Scott-Claus and Ella Vaday are coming to town with a festive frenzy like no other, Kitty & Ella’s Christmas Cracker UK tour. The pair will be making their way across the UK and Ireland throughout December to get merry and jingle those bells.

Kitty jangles: “Move over Santa hun, Ella and I are hitting the road and here to make all your Chrissy wishes come true.”

The nationwide tour, taking place 11th December – 23rd December, is bringing together the iconic duo for a not to be missed Christmas extragganza and a night of unapologetic festive cheer. Kicking the tour off in Glasgow, ‘Christmas Cracker’ will tour 12 cities as well as London’s Clapham Grand. Kitty Scott-Claus and Ella Vaday are making christmas that extra bit glitzy this year, slaying the UK down with outrageous behaviour, lots of sparkle and an extra dose of fun. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Getting us into the spirit, Ella says: “Dingalingdong come jingle our bells! Santa’s favourite huns are about to cause festive havoc across the uk this Christmas! Have ‘Ella Va CHRISTMAS’ with Ella Vaday and Kitty Scott-Claus, and get on our naughty list “

With Kitty Scott Claus and Ella Vaday at the helm of this new show, the tour will see the Rupaul’s Drag Race season three superstars join forces to set off upon a unforgettable and magical sleigh ride to find who’s been anughty or nice in the UK.

Ticket information.

KITTY & ELLA’S CHRISTMAS CRACKER TOUR DATES:

December

11th – Slay, Glasgow

12th – Junction, Cambridge

13th – The Helix, Dublin

14th – The 1865, Southampton

15th – The Foundry, Torquay

16th – Nightingale, Birmingham

17th – Stylus, Leeds

18th – Funny Girls, Blackpool

19th – Tramsheds, Cardiff

20th – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

22nd – Cruz 101, Manchester

23rd – Clapham Grand, London