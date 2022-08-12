Glasgow favourite to host Eurovision 2023

Commonwealth games host Birmingham second favourite at 9/4…

The shortlisted cities to host the Eurovision 2023 have been revealed, and leading bookmaker William Hill make Glasgow the leader in the seven-runner race at 11/10.

The Scottish city is closely followed by Birmingham, at 9/4, with the recent host of the Commonwealth Games well supported from 7/2.

Liverpool and Manchester, both with historical music scenes, are viable options at 7/1 and 8/1, with Leeds sitting next at 10/1.

William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny:

“The seven potential cities to host Eurovision 2023 have been shortlisted, and Glasgow is our early frontrunner at 11/10. “Birmingham, currently showing its readiness to welcome major events having hosted the Commonwealth Games, is next in the market at a well-supported 9/4. Meanwhile the north is well represented with Liverpool and Manchester 7/1 and 8/1 respectively as the race hots up to host the famous competition.”

William Hill – TV/Specials – Eurovision

Which UK City will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023?

Glasgow 11/10 Birmingham 9/4 Liverpool 7/1 Manchester 8/1 Leeds 10/1 Newcastle 16/1 Sheffield 25/1

https://sports.williamhill.com/betting/en-gb/tv-specials/OB_EV24359357/which-uk-city-will-host-the-eurovision-song-contest-2023