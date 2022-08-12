Glasgow favourite to host Eurovision 2023

Commonwealth games host Birmingham second favourite at 9/4…
The shortlisted cities to host the Eurovision 2023 have been revealed, and leading bookmaker William Hill make Glasgow the leader in the seven-runner race at 11/10.
The Scottish city is closely followed by Birmingham, at 9/4, with the recent host of the Commonwealth Games well supported from 7/2.
Liverpool and Manchester, both with historical music scenes, are viable options at 7/1 and 8/1, with Leeds sitting next at 10/1.
William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny:
“The seven potential cities to host Eurovision 2023 have been shortlisted, and Glasgow is our early frontrunner at 11/10.
“Birmingham, currently showing its readiness to welcome major events having hosted the Commonwealth Games, is next in the market at a well-supported 9/4. Meanwhile the north is well represented with Liverpool and Manchester 7/1 and 8/1 respectively as the race hots up to host the famous competition.”
Which UK City will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023?
|
Glasgow
|
11/10
|
Birmingham
|
9/4
|
Liverpool
|
7/1
|
Manchester
|
8/1
|
Leeds
|
10/1
|
Newcastle
|
16/1
|
Sheffield
|
25/1
