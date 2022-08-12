Whistle Punks to open Europe’s largest ‘Axe Throwing Venue’ in Oxford Circus

The UK’s original urban axe-throwing brand Whistle Punks continues to lead the industry from the front with a new flagship location 300m from Oxford Circus Tube. It is officially set to be Europe’s biggest axe-throwing venue with nine lanes, an extensive bar area and an all-new kitchen serving delicious sourdough pizza. The new venue launches on 5th September and tickets for all venues are on sale at whistlepunks.com.

In 2016, Whistle Punks was the first brand to bring urban axe throwing to the UK. To date, over 15million axes have been thrown across four existing sites in Vauxhall, London, Manchester, Leeds and Bristol. The brand’s unique scoring system and experienced hosts have set the standard for this high-octane experience and now the new 7000 sq ft venue is set to offer the most immersive axe-throwing experience in Europe.

Each axe throwing session is led by an experienced instructor with a brief masterclass followed by practice throws and a full tournament to crown an ultimate champion.

Co-founder Jools Whitehorn:

“I think a large part of the appeal is that it feels like something you shouldn’t be allowed to do. It’s a visceral experience which is physical without being too demanding. It all takes place under the close watch of our instructors who make sure everyone stays safe while having a truly unique night out. With our brand new and world-beating Oxford Circus location, we couldn’t be more proud to be bringing the signature Whistle Punks experience to such a large audience.”

That new venue will see Whistle Punks stylishly transform the former Busaba Eathai site at 53 Eastcastle Street. It will have nine throwing lanes, each with its very own instructor who guides players from novice to axe throwing whizz in 70 minutes. Whether you’re a first-timer or an axe-throwing superstar, Whistle Punks instructors have always been central in creating an epic atmosphere on the lanes so that participants at all levels have an unforgettable experience. This includes an end-of-game skill session where players can learn trick shots, underarm and two axe throws as well as taking the ultimate snap for Instagram.

Helping to fuel the fun will be a contemporary selection of fresh, classy cocktails, plenty of on-trend craft beers, draught ciders, wine and fizz. Delicious food comes in the form of top-quality sourdough pizzas with mouthwatering toppings such as prosciutto ham, ventricina salami and artichokes as well as vegan offerings such as creamy mozzarisella and Italian sun-dried tomatoes.

Whistle Punks Oxford Circus has a variety of packages catering for couples, groups from 10-200 people and even full venue hire for those wanting a different kind of work social or team-building exercise. Christmas packages include lane hire, drinks for everyone on the lane, champion T-shirts for winners, sweet treats for all and more. Groups of up to 200 are welcomed and exclusive lanes can be booked with a maximum of ten players on each lane.

As well as having fun, every visit to Whistle Punks helps the environment: For every ticket bought a tree is planted through ecologi.com, which means axe throwing is a simple but impactful way for you to do your bit towards reversing climate change, all while having a great time and at no extra cost.

Whistle Punks is a visceral social experience unlike any other, and the new Oxford Circus venue is set to take that to a whole other level. Book tickets for all venues at; whistlepunks.com.