Proud presents ‘West Side Cabaret Story’

Its not stateside, its West End side…

“Introducing our all new show, West Side Cabaret Story! Featuring the UK’s most incredible circus and cabaret acts! Classic show tunes mixed with contemporary music and a fabulously entertaining theatrical experience.” – Proud Cabaret

Described by producers as ‘an outrageous sexy cabaret twist on a timeless love story’ the reimagining of West Side Story into West Side Cabaret Story brings all new acts to the stage with a mix of much-loved songs from West Side Story as well as more modern tracks.

Follow the story as old as time as two rival gangs battle it out to be the stars of the West End stage. The performances begin from September 16th.

The production takes place at the recently renovated two-storied venue Proud Embankment which is home to a spectacular array of shows – previously host to world class cabaret and circus acts including burlesque artists, aerialists and fire breathers. The entertainment is accompanied by carefully curated cocktails and a fine dining menu.

Found just a stones-throw away from Charing Cross rail station, Proud Embankment is the perfect inner-city spot to visit, and easily continue the night into the city, or, jump on the last train home.

“Our show involves fire, singing, dancing, acrobatics, and of course outrageously sexy performances by our spectacular-cast! Book quickly, as this is guaranteed to sell out!” – Proud Cabaret

To book or find out more, visit Proud Cabaret