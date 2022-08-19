Collabro announce ‘farewell tour’ for winter 2022

Britain’s Got Talent winners, Collabro, will hit the road this December to celebrate eight successful years…

Following eight triumphant years, Collabro, the world’s most popular musical theatre vocal group, have announced their farewell tour. Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan and Thomas J. Redgrave invite their fans across the country to come along and celebrate with them this winter.

Collabro – The Farewell Tour will open on Tuesday 29th November 2022 at Sheffield City Hall before heading to Carlisle, Plymouth, Newcastle, Manchester, Blackpool, Edinburgh, London, Birmingham, Bath.

Collabro says their final goodbye with the final night on Friday 16th December 2022 at Portsmouth Guildhall.

“We are so incredibly grateful to have been allowed to do what we love for eight years, and the fans are to thank for that. Their constant support and love have meant that we have travelled the world singing, and we can’t thank them enough. We are really excited to travel around the UK in December with a spectacular show, which we feel is the most fitting way to say goodbye” – Collabro

Collabro’s international fame has grown since winning ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2014. Collabro have gone from strength to strength, with two million record sales, six top-selling albums, five sell-out UK tours, and headline slots at the London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall.

The previously announced ‘Christmas is Here‘ tour has been renamed ‘The Farewell Tour,’ and audiences can expect to hear stunning renditions of a variety of Collabro musical theatre classics, covers, and Christmas songs.

From ‘Stars’ to ‘Lighthouse,’ Collabro – The Farewell Tour will showcase their pitch-perfect harmonies and serve as a poignant reminder of the joy of bringing everyone back together for the Christmas season before the quartet embarks on new adventures and discovers what happens next.

Collabro – The Farewell Tour will follow Collabro’s new seventh studio album Be Still My Soul that will be released 7th October 2022. Be Still My Soul is the perfect easy listening album for any listener, blending Collabro’s distinct vocals in original and timeless arrangements.

The Farewell Tour will be the ultimate night for all Collabro fans, and the ideal way to say “goodbye” to one of the world’s most beloved musical theatre vocal groups. Collabro – The Farewell Tour it is a final celebration not to be missed.

Tickets for the Collabro – The Farewell Tour are available now at www.cuffeandtaylor.com

November 2022

Tuesday 29th November – Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield

December 2022

Thursday 1st December – The Sands Centre, Carlisle

Sunday 4th December – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

Tuesday 6th December – O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle

Friday 9th December – The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Saturday 10th December – Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool

Sunday 11th December – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Tuesday 13th December – Adelphi Theatre, London

Wednesday 14th December – Town Hall, Birmingham

Thursday 15th December – The Forum, Bath

Friday 16th December – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth