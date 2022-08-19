Five Finger Death Punch head into Afterlife

AFterlife is the ninth studio album from Five Finger Death Punch.

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse, Five Finger Death Punch, globally released their highly anticipated ninth studio album, Afterlife today.

The title track, AfterLife shot to #1 on the Rock charts earlier this year and the album also features the current single, Times Like These which is currently climbing the charts. Speaking on the band’s latest release guitarist Zoltan Bathory shares;

“Afterlife is my favorite Five Finger Death Punch record to date and it was also the most fun to make. If the previous album “F8” was dubbed as the “rebirth” of the band, then this one is our “transcendence” for sure. “One of the most difficult achievements for a traditional “drums-guitars-bass-vocals” rock band is to establish a recognizable signature sound. The second most difficult thing is to keep evolving while holding on to that signature sound. I believe for us, AfterLife isn’t just an evolution but possibly even a paradigm shift in our career, because this record is so vastly different from all the previous ones, yet it still unmistakably sounds like us. Very proud of this one and can’t wait to share it, our fans are in for a few surprises.”

Five Finger Death Punch will appear on screen in the upcoming Better Noise Films movie, The Retaliators in stateside theatres starting September 14th. Their song Darkness Settles In is featured on the soundtrack which is out September 16th.

Listen to the album on your streaming platform of choice HERE. Coinciding with today’s album release Five Finger Death Punch will kick off their mammoth summer tour in Ridgefield, WA with very special guest Megadeth and support from The Hu and Fire From The Gods. For full routing of the summer tour and for tickets click here.

Five Finger Death Punch & Brantley Gilbert

US 2022 Tour

Wed Nov 9 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

Thu Nov 10 – Fort Wayne, IN | Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Sat Nov 12 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

Mon Nov 14 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Wed Nov 16 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Thu Nov 17 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

Sat Nov 19 – Charleston, WV | Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Sun Nov 20 – Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Tue Nov 22 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Nov 25 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sat Nov 26 – Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Nov 29 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov 30 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri Dec 2 – Madison, WI | Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Sat Dec 3 – Green Bay, WI | Resch Center

Mon Dec 5 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Wed Dec 7 – Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

Fri Dec 9 – Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center

Sat Dec 10 – Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Tue Dec 13 – Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena

Thu Dec 15 – Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat Dec 17 – Las Vegas, NV | Michelob ULTRA Arena