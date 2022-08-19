The Funeral Portrait paint Voodoo Doll

The Funeral Portrait release their latest single.

Today, The Funeral Portrait release their new single Voodoo Doll via Better Noise Music. The song describes unrequited devotion and taps into the pain of being in love with someone who self-sabotages by abusing substances. The track will be featured in the band’s highly anticipated first full-length record set for release in early 2023.

Already drawing critical acclaim, The Funeral Portrait has been featured in Alternative Press’ “100 Bands You Need To Know.” After playing the main stage at Inkcarceration Fest in 2019, the band took a short break during the pandemic to rechange and have now announced upcoming support dates for The Fall Uprising Tour with Kingdom Collapse and Dead Posey.

Vocalist Lee Jennings:

“We’re beyond excited to share VOODOO DOLL with everyone, especially our Coffin Crew. We finally get to share the record that we have created for everyone, I’ve experienced tons of grief from personal relationships ending, and I’ve shown my full heart to the wrong person too many times in my life. “While recording this record, I wanted to write about the experiences and situations along my life’s path so far. “Voodoo Doll” speaks to everyone who has ever been in an abusive relationship, either with a loved one or with themselves…. or both” This is something I have had to overcome many times in my life, and I want to share my feelings whether high or low… with the world.”

The band collaborated with director Aaron Marsh on the official music video, which features colorful gothic imagery, an arrow-pierced angel voodoo doll interspersed with a live performance by the band.

The Funeral Portrait is an emotional rock outfit with a mix of theatrics and devotion to their passion for loud, uncompromising, anthemic music. Composed of Lee Jennings (Vocals), Cody Weissinger (Guitar), Caleb Freihaut (Guitar/Auxiliary), Robert Weston (Bass), and Homer Umbanhower (Drums), the band is currently signed to Better Noise Music.