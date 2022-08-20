YungBlud announces UK dates as part of world tour

Internationally acclaimed, British musician YUNGBLUD has announced ‘YUNGBLUD, the world tour’.

There will be headline dates across the UK for February 2023.

After selling over 70,000 tickets last year- including a sold-out date at London’s Alexandra Palace – this tour will see YUNGBLUD take to the stage at seven arenas around the UK, concluding with a date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. This announcement comes alongside huge headline shows in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Mexico as part of ‘YUNGBLUD, the world tour’. Supporting YUNGBLUD, British pop-punk band Neck Deep will be the special guest across the UK dates.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of YUNGBLUD’s highly anticipated self-titled third studio album on Locomotion/Polydor Records, which will be released on September 2nd.

The album features previously released fan favourites ‘The Funeral,’ ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,’ and ‘Memories’ Ft. Willow. The recently announced YUNGBLUD DELUXE BUNDLES will feature his latest ferocious single ‘The Emperor’, which was selected as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season. General on sale Thursday 25th August at 9am.

Throughout this tour, YUNGBLUD will be teaming up with Show Support, to offer specialist mental health support for fans attending the concerts. The aim is to provide a safe space for fans at shows, with access to qualified mental health professionals to help with any experiences related to panic attacks, anxiety, or other mental health related concerns. Fans will be able to access this support before, during and after the shows. During the shows, a safe space, fully equipped with qualified councillors, alongside a helpdesk to answer any questions will be available. This support will expand beyond the arenas, with a dedicated email helpline established to answer any queries related to mental health from YUNGBLUD fans before, during and after the show.

YUNGBLUD has undeniably become a rock ‘n’ roll pillar for Gen-Z, while harnessing support from Rock Legends such as Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osborne, Steve Jones and Dave Grohl. This June, YUNGBLUD took to the stage for his explosive Glastonbury debut on the iconic John Peel tent, subsequently sending his past two Albums ’21th Century Liability’ and ‘Weird’ straight back into the top 15 on the UK album chart. This year has also seen YUNGBLUD wrap up his SOLD OUT European, Australian and New Zealand ‘LIFE ON MARS’ headline tour.

Tickets go on general sale at LiveNation on Thursday, August 25th at 9 am.