Instrument brand Gibson forge first collaboration with a fashion designer

Alabama-based fashion designer, Billy Reid has joined up in a partnership with the iconic, American, Nashville-based instrument brand, Gibson, for an exclusive capsule collection.

The capsule is Gibson’s first collaboration with a fashion designer and is inspired by the iconic Hummingbird guitar, favored by such musicians as Keith Richards, Sheryl Crow, Thom Yorke, and Lenny Kravitz.

Billy Reid:

“From the influence of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio to our Shindig performances, music has been at the core of the Billy Reid brand since the very beginning. I’m a big Gibson Hummingbird fan and the picture of the iconic pickguard has been on our inspiration board for many years. Collaborations like this are some are of the coolest things we get to do,”

Billy, an accomplished guitar player himself, researched the various incarnations of the signature Hummingbird pickguard artwork and worked with the Gibson team to create an original design, which he calls the “Kissing Hummingbirds.” The “Kissing Hummingbirds” design is featured throughout the collection of limited-edition Billy Reid styles and Gibson guitar accessories and symbolizes the two treasured brands coming together to create a timeless collaboration.

The Billy Reid x Gibson Hummingbird Collection campaign features singer-songwriter musicians and Gibson artists Margo Price, Abraham Alexander, and Aaron Lee Tasjan.

The Billy Reid x Gibson collection is comprised of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear as well as guitar accessories. The men’s collection includes a leather café racer jacket, western style shirting, sweater, sweatshirt, and t-shirt along with select accessories. The women’s collection includes a Hummingbirdmidi-dress, cardigan, bandana tunic dress, and a women’s mohair winter coat will be coming this fall. Guitar accessories will include a guitar strap, and picks, all decorated with the exclusive Hummingbird print.

James “JC” Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson Brands:

“Music culture has always been synonymous with individual style and authentic expression. Our Gibson artists Margo Price, Abraham Alexander, and Aaron Lee Tasjan naturally embody the timeless, and edgy aesthetic of the new Hummingbird collection. The opportunity to combine the iconic Gibson Hummingbird vibe into a lifestyle collaboration with Billy Reid is exciting for us, but even more exciting for our fans.”

The Billy Reid x Gibson Hummingbird Collection retails from $68 to $1,498 and will be sold at select Billy Reid retail stores and at the Gibson Garage in Nashville, as well as online at www.BillyReid.com and on www.Gibson.com.