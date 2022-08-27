Thousand Lifetimes single from Fire From The Gods

Fire From The Gods this week announced that their new album, Soul Revolution, is due for release in October.

Soul Revolution is out on October 28th via Better Noise Music. The Austin-based rock band also released a new track “Thousand Lifetimes” and they’re excited to share brand new material with fans, as they have created a body of work that masterfully blends themes of inspiration and aggression with soul searching.

Touching on the meaning of “Thousand Lifetimes,” AJ Channer said:

“I came from a broken home and society has a way of turning its back on people like me. I watched my mum along with some very strong women in my life sacrifice everything to keep their families above water. That strength helped build me into the man I am today. The video also serves as a homage to those mothers who have lost their children to the harsh realities of our world. I wanted to honor them and the thousands like them because a mother’s love is a force to be reckoned with. This goes out those warriors in our lives.”

Soul Revolution was produced, engineered and mixed by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Motionless In White, Panic! At The Disco). The band is teasing their new music on tour with Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, and The HU now through the autumn into winter 2022.

Pre-order the album HERE

As artists, Fire From The Gods are fueled by something larger than themselves, having adopted the tagline “In Us We Trust,” which means “we the people” are responsible for change. It is their unifying statement, which listeners will hear reflected in Soul Revolution, that aims to prevent society from succumbing to the growing malaise brought on by soul-sucking technology, divisive politics and environmental destruction.