Ocean Club to host ‘Black and Gold’ themed closing party

The ticket only event takes place this October.

Chic beachfront day club, Ocean Club, will close the summer season with a bang this year on the 1st October.

“Ocean Club is the original classic beach club in Marbella – a reference for style, modern luxury and an atmosphere that has made it famous as one of Europe’s chic favourites for relaxing, partying and enjoying the best that summer has to offer. It all happens around a huge saltwater pool, where super-comfy, extra large sun beds are ranged on a beautiful pool deck overlooking sea and pool.” – OC

Offering up a stylish black and gold theme for the evening, it’s set to be filled with all manner of vibrant entertainment and the sensational decoration the beach club is renowned for. And to round off what has been a fun-filled sun-drenched summer, there will be a dazzling firework display like no other!

Set on the beachfront, with 180-degree views across the Mediterranean Sea, Ocean Club provides guests with a chilled, beach vibe, a newly refurbished restaurant, exciting menu and a partnership with a superstar mixologist, who has created his own line of bespoke bottled cocktails, exclusively for Ocean Club this summer.

Its outdoor bar, restaurant, pool and sun deck is the ideal spot to catch some rays, enjoy traditional Mediterranean food and cocktails, curated by some of the world’s best mixologists.

For more information and tickets: www.oceanclub.es