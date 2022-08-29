Taylor Swift VMA appearance didn’t come cheap…

A swift look at some of the costs involved in Taylor’s VMA appearance…

Kyron Keogh, MD and Co-founder of ROX: “Taylor is the name on everyone’s tongue after she dazzled in her Oscar de la Renta gown, made VMA history and announced her new album. Her bejewelled look had the jewellery to match, and her earrings are drop pear-cut solitaires (which means they don’t have a halo of smaller diamonds around the larger stone).

“The solitaire style shows off the diamond to its full potential, throwing light into it and giving it superior sparkle and scintillation. This is why the style makes such a bold statement and why so many celebs have been wearing them at the moment – akin to the enormous diamond Victoria Beckham wore at her son Brooklyn’s wedding.”

Taylor Swift is hitting the headlines after she made VMA history last night: becoming the first artist ever to win Video of the Year THREE times, announcing her new album Midnights, and of course, slaying in her bejewelled red-carpet look.

Taylor’s opulent Oscar de la Renta gown costs a whopping £23k, but the dazzling dress wasn’t the only thing catching eyes. Naturally, Taylor’s ears were dripping in diamonds to match and Kyron Keogh, MD and Co-founder of luxury British jeweller ROX, estimated them to cost £1.5 MILLION.