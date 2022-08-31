Yasmin Finney stars in Mars

Yasmin will be seen in a forthcoming Doctor Who storyline and has previously starred in the lead role for Netflix series Heartstopper.

Mars is a frank and funny scripted short of self-discovery, set in the north of England and follows a day in the life of Charlie Acaster (Finney). All Charlie has ever wanted is a regular teenage existence – at least that’s what she thinks. Now one extraordinary night will make her reassess what truly matters.

Shot in November 2021 in Blackpool, UK, Mars also features a supporting cast of new and emerging talent as Charlie’s friends and peers, including Leah Choudhry as Maisie and Pete MacHale as Pete.

The production committed to securing on and off-screen talent from the trans, non-binary and wider LGBTQ+ community.

Yasmin Finney:

“I am so proud to be a part of ‘Mars’ and am so excited for everyone to see it”

19-year-old Yasmin Finney, who made her screen debut in the lead role of Elle Argent in Netflix’s hit LGBTQIA+ series Heartstopper and was recently announced as a lead guest in the 60th anniversary special of the BBC Doctor Who series, stars in Mars, the short film based on an original universe and characters created by British music artist Yungblud (Dominic Harrison) for Mercury Studios.

Written by award-winning playwright Chris Bush (“Standing at the Sky’s Edge,” “Faustus: That Damned Woman”) and directed by Abel Rubinstein (“Dungarees,” “F*ck the Boxes”), the film is set to world premiere at the London Film Festival this autumn.

Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios, a multi-faceted content studio produces Mars in conjunction with Interscope Films. Cat Marshall, Stefan Demetriou and Yungblud, credited in this role as Dominic Harrison, serve as producers.

Director Abel Rubinstein: