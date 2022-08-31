The London production of musical ‘Come From Away’ releases new production photos

The multi-award-winning London production has unveiled their latest production photography.

The London production of Come From Away ends its critically acclaimed engagement at the Phoenix Theatre on 7 January 2023, so there’s still plenty of time to see the performance.

The current London cast includes Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Robert Hands (Nick/Doug and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Gemma Knight Jones (Hannah and others), Kirsty Malpass (Bonnie and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), and Lejaun Sheppard (Bob and others), with Craig Armstrong, Chiara Baronti, Stuart Hickey, Lucy Park, Ash Roussety, Helen Siveter, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Winner of Best New Musical across the globe, Come From Away shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11 and the small Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways’ into their lives.

Experience the joy, heartache and soaring music as the spirited locals and global passengers overcome their fears and a world of cultural differences to come together and forge friendships that will stay with them forever. The first female American Airlines captain, the quick-thinking town mayor, the mother of a New York firefighter and the eager local news reporter are among the many real characters caught at the start of the moment that changed the course of history, and whose stories became a true celebration of hope, humanity and unity.

The international hit musical has celebrated sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, in Canada, throughout Australia, and on a 60-city North American Tour.