Laz Vegas forms inspiration for latest Michael Ball and Alfie Boe album

They have become known as the UK’s favourite entertainers and together form the ultimate musical duo…

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe never fail to raise spirits with their unique combination of powerful voices and tongue-in-cheek charm, even when the chips are down. Today the perfect pair announce that they have joined forces yet again for a brand new album, set for release on 28th October on Decca Records.

For their fifth studio album together, Michael & Alfie take us to The Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas. They are ‘Together In Vegas’. Armed with all the charisma and panache needed for such an excursion, together with suitably dazzling vocal skills, the couple presents the most exciting music they have ever recorded together.

Speaking of the new album, Michael says:

“Working on this album with Alfie has been a blast and I can’t wait for you all to hear it. I honestly think it’s the best one yet! Recording classics from legendary artists such as Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin & Frankie Valli, who are not only huge inspirations to us, but true Las Vegas icons, is an absolute dream. As we all know, Las Vegas really is the entertainment capital of the world and, hopefully, we can bring a little bit of that magic to you through this album.”

On ‘Together In Vegas’ the beloved duo bring us classic Rat Pack numbers such as ‘Luck Be A Lady’ (Frank Sinatra) and ‘Sway’ (Dean Martin) as well as showstoppers ‘Viva Las Vegas’ (Elvis Presley), ‘Mamma Told Me Not To Come’ (Randy Newman), ‘A Man Without Love’ (Engelbert Humperdinck) ‘The Gambler’ (Kenny Rogers), and many more, all delivered with the pizzazz and personality synonymous with these two performers, which has consistently proved irresistible to countless fans across the nation. And with their track record, the odds will be looking good for a Christmas No.1.

Alfie adds:

“Playing Vegas has always been a dream of mine and finally it’s becoming a place I’m performing and spending more time in. Making the latest Ball and Boe record Vegas-themed was exciting to us for many reasons. There is an energy in Vegas that lights up in a way nowhere else does, and it felt like the perfect moment in time to bring that energy into our new album. It’s a chance to let go and have some fun, especially after a pandemic, and it’s important for our incredible fans to feel that excitement with us. Everyone is in need of a bit of Vegas in their lives right now!”

Inspired by Alfie’s momentous two-day concert event at the legendary International Theatre at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino this summer, the decision to record such iconic repertoire was an easy one for both singers.

‘Together in Vegas’ follows the phenomenal success of the duo’s previous four duet albums; Their debut ‘Together’, became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016, beating the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot.

This was followed by ‘Together Again’, which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017. Ball and Boe went on to release ‘Back Together’ in 2019 which reached No.2, before a third No.1 album, ‘Together at Christmas’, in 2020.

After decorated careers in theatre and opera, Michael and Alfie were suddenly chart superstars. As a duo, they have now sold 1.5 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, three sold-out headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials. The pair have just completed another live tour together this summer, visiting ten stunning outdoor venues across the UK, and even treating the crowds to some early performances of their brand new Vegas set.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have both received countless prestigious awards, record-breaking sales, and chart successes. A particular highlight occurred in 2020 when Michael released the fastest-selling single of the year with his No.1 duet with the late Captain Tom Moore. Over Michael’s extraordinary 30-year career, his outstanding performances have also made smash-hit box office history.

Decca Records Co-Presidents Laura Monks and Tom Lewis:

“Michael & Alfie never fail to deliver smiles, laughs and even tears with their big hearts and even bigger voices. This album is filled with joy and a sense of escape from the mundane. It truly is their BEST one yet!!”

Alfie Boe’s exceptional voice has made him Britain’s most popular and biggest-selling tenor. The Tony Award winner has conquered the world’s greatest opera stages and arenas and led the cast of Les Misérables. He stole the show at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, and performed at the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle.

Michael Ball & Alfie Boe release ‘Together in Vegas’ on 28th Oct 2022 on Decca Records.