UK attraction announces discounted entry for Blue Light Card holders

LEGOLAND Discovery Centres in Manchester and Birmingham are celebrating the legendary work of the UK’s emergency service teams with a discounted entry fee of just £9.99* for Blue Light Card holders.

The offer price has been created in tribute to the UK’s most famous phone number, 999, which of course takes those in need straight through to emergency service workers.

Emergency service guests can experience the 4D cinema, enjoy the Kingdom Quest laser ride and let their imagination run wild in the LEGO brick pits for a fraction of the price. And that’s not all…as both sites feature a MINILAND complete with iconic landmarks from Manchester and Birmingham and mischievous mini figures throughout.

Blue Light Card holders and their immediate family will be allowed entry to the centre across the entire month for just £9.99 – ticket prices usually start at the standard price of £21.95 per adult in Manchester and £22.95 per adult in Birmingham. Tickets must be purchased via the Blue Light portal and the offer ends on 30th September.

If you’re not a Blue Light Card holder and would like to book tickets for LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham or Manchester, please visit here: https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/birmingham/ / https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/manchester/

*Offer valid until 30th September. T&Cs apply.