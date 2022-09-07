Glimpse into Othello production at Curve Theatre Leicester released

Frantic Assembly has today released new photographs from the rehearsal room of their acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s Othello.

The production opens at Curve Theatre, Leicester on 19 September and tours throughout the autumn, concluding with a run at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, London from 19 January until 11 February.

Michael Akinsulire (Trigger Point, Stephen, both ITV) will play Othello, Joe Layton (The Unreturning, Frantic Assembly; Young Wallander, Netflix) will play Iago, Chanel Waddock (Rock, Paper, Scissors, Sheffield Crucible; Hamlet, National Theatre) will play Desdemona, Oliver Baines (I Like The Way You Move , Frantic Ignition 2019, Theatre Peckham) will play Montano, Tom Gill (Vigil, BBC; Britannia, Sky) will play Cassio, Felipe Pacheco (Brassic, Sky; The Responder, BBC) will play Roderigo, Hannah Sinclair Robinson (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, UK and Ireland Tour; Rockets, Blue Lights, both National Theatre) will play Bianca, Kirsty Stuart (I Think We Are Alone, Frantic Assembly; Call the Midwife, BBC) will play Emilia, and Matthew Trevannion (War Horse, National Theatre; The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, West End) will play Brabantio.

Five members of the Othello cast and creative team are past graduates of Frantic Assembly’s Ignition programme including Associate Director David Gilbert (2008), Co-Choreographer Perry Johnson (2012), Joe Layton (Iago, 2009), Oliver Baines (Montano, 2019) and Felipe Pacheco (Roderigo, 2017), proving that Frantic Assembly is at the forefront of finding, developing, and providing an opportunity for new talent from all over the UK.

Ignition is a free, nationwide talent development programme for young people aged 16-24. It seeks out underrepresented talent in unexpected places, playing a vital role in dismantling barriers that can prevent fresh perspectives from revitalising the Arts. Ignition continues to transform lives, open doors and allows young people to reach beyond what they thought they were capable of.

Blisteringly relevant today, Othello exposes the tension, fear and insecurity buried beneath the veneer of our relationships and how easily that can be maliciously exploited. Lies and truths are blurred to create a poison paranoia that eats away from the inside, manipulating and destroying, turning a community upon itself.

Frantic Assembly takes Shakespeare’s muscular and beautiful text, combines its own bruising physicality, and presents an Othello firmly rooted in a volatile 21st century. This is a world of broken glass and broken promises, of poisonous manipulation and explosive violence. Othello’s passionate affair with Desdemona becomes the catalyst for jealousy, betrayal, revenge and the darkest intents.

Originally presented to great acclaim in 2008 and 2014, this updated version in co-production with Curve Theatre Leicester, will tour to Curve Leicester, Liverpool Playhouse, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Theatre Royal York, Yvonne Arnaud Guildford, Oxford Playhouse, The Lowry Salford Quays, MAST Mayflower Studios Southampton, Connaught Theatre, Worthing and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre London.

Frantic Assembly’s other current and upcoming work includes Frantic Assembly STUDIO, an innovative new digital subscription platform for teaching drama in secondary schools launching in September and a thrilling new take on Kafka’s Metamorphosis to premiere and tour in 2023.