Pick of the Plots: Thursday 8th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, September 8.

Frankie becomes aware of the fact she is being followed home. She is accosted by the man from the club and is trapped until a passer-by intervenes, giving her a chance to escape and get home.

Linda’s delighted when Mick allows her to say goodnight to Annie, but she’s left feeling side-lined when he is called upstairs by Shirley.

As Shirley comforts Frankie, Mick’s relieved to hear she got away physically unharmed but Frankie doesn’t see it like that.

Meanwhile, Jean persists with the hen/stag festivities, and Stacey assures a hurt Freddie that his mum will have answers for him.

At the end of the night at The Vic, Stacey and Eve are alarmed to hear that Freddie is gone and head off to find him.

Elsewhere, Sharon grows confused about her feelings for Phil.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Nate confronts Naomi about Nicola’s attack and her lies.

Meanwhile, Sandra tries to fuel Liv’s insecurities surrounding her alcoholism. She suggests a last-minute trip abroad.

With Liv oblivious to Sandra’s real intentions, will we soon see her hit rock bottom once again?

Elsewhere, Cain arrives to see Faith and finalise the details of her dying wishes. Cain is shocked when she brandishes a frying pan and screams for him to get away.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Sienna fills Liberty in on her masterplan to expose Joel as the culprit behind Warren’s hit and run, but her concerned sister warns Joel of her plan, and urges him to come clean to his dad before Sienna has a chance to.

Joel plans to tell him the truth, but Warren surprises him with a partnership at the garage.

Meanwhile, Ella is mortified and refuses to go to school after her private photos are leaked online, and all eyes are on Charlie as he promises he didn’t leak them.

Cindy feels awful for not being there for her niece, so she has a proposition for her.

Elsewhere, Mercedes receives a threatening letter.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm