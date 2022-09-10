New cast announced for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, note their delight to welcome a new cast of bohemians and aristocrats…

The cast refresh comes as the hit show enters its second year at the Piccadilly Theatre in London. From 17 October 2022, the cast will include Melissa James as Satine, Jamie Muscato as Christian and Matt Rixon as Harold Zidler.

They will be joined by Ian Carlyle who remains with the cast and takes over the role of Toulouse-Lautrec, Ben Richards as The Duke, Elia Lo Tauro who continues to play Santiago and Amy Thornton who continues with the cast and steps into the role of Nini, with recent graduate Tiago Dhondt Bamberger as Baby Doll, Hannah Jay-Allan as Arabia, Elliotte Williams-N’Dure as La Chocolat, and Tanisha Spring who will continue to play Alternate Satine.

The full cast will also include Michael Afemare, Yandrick Agius, Femi Akinfolarin, Ollie Augustin, Will Bozier, Robson Broad, Jonathan Cordin, Anthony Cragg, Katie Deacon, Fletcher Dobinson, Taofique Folarin, Honey Joseph, Alicia Mencía Lopez, Georgia Morgan, Nathaniel Morrison, Melissa Nettleford, Alice Readie, Ben Rutter, Craig Ryder, Elly Shaw, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Misty May Tindall, Jon Tsouras, Lily Wang, and Jason Leigh Winter.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed for today in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical invites you to enter a world of passionate romance and eye-popping splendour… a place where Bohemians and aristocrats revel together in electrifying enchantment… a place where all your wildest dreams come true!

For further information and tickets, please visit www.moulinrougemusical.com

Piccadilly Theatre, 16 Denman Street, London. W1D 7DY