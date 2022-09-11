BBC and ITV confirm Monday schedule changes

Best on the Box schedule news for September 12th:

ITV’s main channel will continue to make changes to its schedule to broadcast the important state events of the coming days culminating in the historic state funeral with extensive and dedicated news coverage from our news teams. ITV will also be showing a number of documentaries about the Queen and the new King over the coming days. No advertising will run during any of the Royal coverage or commentary.

ITV will see Good Morning Britain start at 6 am and run until 10 am, presented by Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard. This is followed by an ITV News Special that will present The King’s Tour – Westminster.

At 11 am a special This Morning will be on air presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, featuring stories and memories from people who met and encountered The Queen during her reign. At 1 pm there will be an ITV News Special: Queen Elizabeth II: Lying At Rest which will continue throughout the afternoon.

Late afternoon programming will follow at 4.30 pm with Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals; followed by The Chase, before returning to ITV Regional News at 6 pm and an extended ITV Evening News at 6.30 pm which will run through early evening until 8 pm.

This is followed by Coronation Street (episode originally scheduled for Friday 9 September) and The Suspect at 9 pm. There is an extended ITV News At Ten and then at 11 pm another chance to see the documentary narrated by Mary Nightingale, Queen Elizabeth II looking at the life of the Queen with interviews with relatives and commentators.

“ITV is reintroducing some of its normal programming over the next few days to provide our viewers with the range of shows that they expect to see on the main ITV channel. Commercial breaks will begin to appear in normal programming only.” – ITV

The BBC have also confirmed BBC One’s schedules today will also see alterations.

At 10 am there is a BBC News special with live coverage of King Charles III’s visit to the Palace of Westminster in HM the King: Westminster Tributes. Coverage from the news team continues through until 1 pm when Scotland: A Service for HM the Queen, which will run until the The Six O’Clock News at the slightly later time of 6.05 pm this evening. BBC Regional News begins fifteen minutes later than usual at 6:45 pm.

At 7.10 pm Scotland: The Vigil airs and will be followed by a special The One Show tribute, called The One Show: Our Queen Remembered, airing from 8 pm. EastEnders airs up against Corrie for 30 minutes from 8.30 pm. The Capture is at 9 pm. BBC News at Ten will begin at 10.10 pm.