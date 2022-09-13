UK star of The Ellen Show, Rosie McClelland sixteen and singing

McClelland turned sixteen last week.

One of The Ellen Show’s most popular guests of all time, UK singer, presenter, actress and Influencer Rosie McClelland, celebrated her 16th Birthday last week. The young star from Essex, who shot to fame after her YouTube video with Cousin Sophia Grace went viral, has been in the limelight since she was 5 years old.

The pint-sized singers, who rapped to Nikki Minaj’s superbase, were invited onto the Ellen Show and were so popular that they secured regular slots and guest appearances over the next 10 years until the show’s finale.

Rosie, who has interviewed the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry alongside Sophia Grace on their own special slot on Ellen’s famous show – Teatime, with Sophia Grace and Rosie -celebrated her big day by throwing a Festival Themed Party and is beyond excited to now be sixteen.

She was also on tenterhooks to see if her YouTube Channel would hit a million subscribers as she was, last Wednesday, (Sept 7th) just a few thousand subscribers short. She’s now almost made that happy birthday figure, so it won’t be long before it passes that million mark.

“I literally can’t imagine anything more exciting than reaching 1 Million subscribers over my 16th birthday weekend”

The youngster is busy studying for her GCSEs which she will sit for next summer. In addition to her schoolwork, Rosie is keeping busy making more music with a new song set for release in October.

Her most recent song “Safe in Your Love” has been a massive success with nearly two million views and she even got to perform it live on stage when she was invited to support Craig David this summer. Rosie’s will also soon be seen on TV when she is set to appear in a new – as yet still unannounced – drama.