Strictly Come Dancing to launch later in September

Strictly’s launch has been pushed back in the BBC Schedules following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2022 Strictly Come Dancing launch show was originally to air on Saturday 17th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, but will now be broadcast on Friday 23rd of September, followed by the first live show on Saturday 24th September.

Strictly Come Dancing’s four new world-class professional dancers are to be introduced to viewers via a cinematic dance routine, which they have filmed, along with the returning Strictly professionals.

The four new dancers completing this year’s twenty-strong professional troupe are European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

Strictly Come Dancing will have its biggest professional dancer line-up in history when the multi-award-winning dance show returns for its twentith series, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation.

Strictly isn’t the only programme pushed back due to the royal death, ITV has also confirmed that the National Television Awards will now broadcast on Thursday, 13th October, live from The OVO Arena Wembley. To reflect the period of national mourning, NTA viewer voting is also currently paused. The public vote will resume at 9 am Tuesday 20th September and remain open until the day of the ceremony.

‘We have taken the decision to postpone this year’s National Television Awards as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.’ – ITV

Over at the Beeb’s ballroom the celebrities who’ll be taking to the dance floor in the hopes of securing those all-important points from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke include names ranging from actor Will Mellor to singer Matt Goss and Loose Woman Kaye Adams…

Will Mellor

Actor Will Mellor says: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about. This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

Kym Marsh

Actor, television presenter and singer Kym Marsh says: “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

Richie Anderson

Radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson says: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism. I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand. It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Kaye Adams

TV and radio presenter and journalist Kaye Adams says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and i can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”

Jayde Adams

Award-winning comedian, actor and presenter Jayde Adams says: “Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly. I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family. I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly). I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this. Holding this in has been torture for me!”

Ellie Simmonds OBE

Five-time Paralympic champion and broadcaster Ellie Simmonds OBE says: “Oh my gosh!! I’m literally bursting with excitement!! It’s been soooo hard keeping this secret as I’ve wanted to tell everyone. I’m going on Strictly Come Dancing!! I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified! To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to be so much fun. I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, it’s going to be a blast. I’ve been watching Strictly from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead up to Christmas with my family and it’s a genuine privilege to be part of it.”

Tyler West

TV presenter, radio host and DJ Tyler West says: “I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp. It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone. It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

Matt Goss

Singer-songwriter, musician and actor Matt Goss says: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

Ellie Taylor

Comedian, broadcaster, writer and actor Ellie Taylor says: “Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022! I’ve watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan! At the moment I’m focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!”

Molly Rainford

Singer and actress Molly Rainford says: “I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part! I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing!”

Tony Adams MBE

People of a certain age heard the chimes to the opening theme of Crossroads Motel when this name popped up, but it’s not that Tony Adams its former English football player and manager Tony Adams MBE he says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner – god help her – and start the dancing.”

Fleur East

Singer-songwriter, TV and radio presenter Fleur East says: “I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly line up. I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience. It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my Father who loved it so much. Unfortunately, my Dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit. I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!”

Hamza Yassin

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin says: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public. My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970’s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ‘til you make it!”

James Bye

Stage and screen actor James Bye says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot. There are some huge dance shoes to fill and it’s truly exciting to follow in the footsteps of some amazing EastEnders talent. I’d love to do everyone proud.”

Helen Skelton

TV and radio broadcaster Helen Skelton says: “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.”