Dark Soul Safari are ‘Running with Scissors’

Avant-garde rock band Dark Soul Safari is the brainchild of singer-songwriter Adriaan van Heerden.

As the name suggests, the band takes the listener on a musical journey into the darker recesses of human society and the human psyche. This EP explores those things that music is not currently covering, heralding a new generation of protest songs.

In a perfect fusion of music and message, Van Heerden’s lyrics are a powerful protest at the state of the world and how we relate to ourselves, to others and to our wider environment. In these troubled times, it is refreshing to discover new music that speaks to the issues that face us in ways that no one else is doing.

Musically, the tracks contain elements of rock, rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, blues, punk and indie rock. Van Heerden credits Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Randy Newman, Richard Thompson and David Byrne as some of his main influences.

The first track of the EP, “That’s How I Roll”, tells the story of a road rage incident and explores how aggressive behaviour and uncontrolled anger can easily lead to tragedy. The track contains explicit lyrics; a radio version is available.

The title track, “Running with Scissors“, is a haunting lament for humanity’s (future) collapse in the wake of climate change and political failure, which somehow manages to morph into a kind of celebration at the end. The track contains explicit lyrics; a radio version is available. The third track, “Jim the Priest”, tells the story of a charlatan evangelical preacher who exploits his followers for monetary gain and “special favours”.

The final track, “Still Chasing Windmills”, takes inspiration from the famous novel “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes. An ageing man reflects on his history of misadventures but refuses to give up hope.

The stark beauty of this exquisite sonic landscape is brilliantly brought to life by Top 10 producer/engineer Andy Brook (Status Quo, Bonnie Tyler, Ginger Wildheart, Mel Gaynor, Tiger Lilies and many others). The musicians performing on the EP are Adriaan van Heerden (guitars, keyboards, vocals) and Andy Brook (bass guitar, drums programming). Artwork is by Adriaan van Heerden.

The EP was produced, recorded and mastered at Brook Studio in Wallington, Greater London.

The EP is available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Instagram/Facebook, TikTok, Resso & Luna, YouTube Music, Amazon, Soundtrack by Twitch, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, iHeartRadio, ClaroMusica, Saavn, Boomplay, Anghami, KKBox, NetEase, Tencent, Qobuz, Triller (beta), Joox, Kuack Media (beta), Yandex Music (beta), MediaNet, and Snapchat.

Adriaan van Heerden grew up in a small town in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, where his father was a university professor and his mother a librarian. When he was 10 years old his parents joined an evangelical cult which resulted in a rather strange childhood and youth. By the time he left school he had managed to extricate himself from the cult, but the experience had left him with a fair amount of emotional trauma. He has spent many years processing those experiences and he continues to use them in his creative work.

During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, spent at home in Surrey, Van Heerden rediscovered his love of making music and composition. He describes his sessions in the studio recording the EP as some of the best times of his life.