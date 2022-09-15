Diana Ross has been an ‘Explosion of Joy’ in 2022

Diana is still wowing at 78.

On Sunday the 26th of June 2022, Diana Ross amassed a record breaking audience mean for BBC One’s broadcast of Glastonbury’s much-loved Sunday afternoon Legends slot. Reaching an outstanding overnight average audience figure of 3.1 million, Ms Ross beats 2019’s legend, Australian superstar Kylie Minogue, who was watched by an average audience of 3 million.

Diana Ross’ highly anticipated Glastonbury debut, described as an “Explosion of Joy” by The Guardian and “Euphoric” by NME, delivered hit after hit, as well as three leading tracks from her latest album, and the first release in over two decades, ‘Thank You’. The icon performed the eponymous ‘Thank You’, the dance-inducing ‘If The World Just Danced’ and the uplifting anthem ‘Tomorrow’ as an opportunity to voice gratitude and personal dedication to her audience.

Diana Ross expressed on stage:

“Everybody here and everybody watching on global television around the world, I want you to know I am so grateful for this life, so grateful to be here with you, I’m filled with thankfulness.”

Ms. Ross can also be heard on the lead track for Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’ the hotly anticipated collaboration from Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala. The funk-fuelled soundtrack, produced by 2022 Grammy Producer of the Year Jack Antonoff, was released in the summer, alongside the film’s theatrical release, via Decca Records.

The summer started on a high for Diana with a closing appearance at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace on June 4th

Diana Ross’ Thank You album is out now via Decca Records