The Guilty Feminist Live takes to the stage at the London Apollo

September 17, 2022
Liz Charlton
With special guests Grace Petrie, Kemah Bob, Rachel Parris, Desiree Burch and Sindhu Vee.

‘Ever worry you’re not doing feminism right?’

Since its launch in 2016 – The Guilty Feminist has grown to become less of a podcast and more of a global phenomenon. With over 95 million downloads in six years, with a Sunday Times bestselling book – The Guilty Feminist is part comedy, part deep-dive discussion, and part activism.

Every show opens with its hallmark – one liners – ‘I’m a feminist but… one time I went on a women’s rights march, popped into a department store to use the loo, got distracted trying out face cream & when I came out the march was gone…’

The Guilty Feminist is the podcast in which we explore our noble goals as 21st century feminists & our hypocrisies & insecurities which undermine them.

Now the show is about to hit the road, with a national tour as host Deborah Frances-White presents the podcast in front of a live audience. Each show will include a variety of world-class stand-up comics and some local guests for deep lively conversations – plus a musical act to have audiences singing in the aisles. Prepare to leave entertained, inspired, empowered & at least 25% more feminist!

“I’m a feminist but I sorted my sequinned cape for this show before I got my booster. Guilty Feminist audiences know how to bring a rock concert to a podcast recording. I can only imagine what a riot it’ll be after two years locked up! We’ve added some acts in these shows that you can only see live & that’s really the best way to experience the show anyway. Come join the Guilty Feminist army.’ Deborah Frances-White

The Tour culminates at The London Apollo on 1st October

