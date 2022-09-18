Jon Culshaw steps into Les Dawson’s spotlight

Les Dawson: ‘Flying High’ is a homage and celebration of the beloved and much-missed comedy legend, Les Dawson.

Jon Culshaw actor, comedian and impersonator delivers a touching, funny and warm-hearted performance in this show that will premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August before touring the country.

Les Dawson: Flying High brilliantly channels all the emotions such a rich life would procure, gifting the audience with anecdotes, incidents, and insights into Les’ journey, as he travels on Concorde at twice the speed of sound 68,000 feet above the Earth, in this new play from BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Tim Whitnall and director Bob Golding.

With the intent to go beyond and above a basic recount of Dawson’s life, the piece explores contemporary themes such as mortality, identity, love, kindness, spiritual beliefs or even ambition, that paced Les’ life. Whitnall analyses concepts we have all faced or inevitably will, as he magnificently narrates the happy moments, trials, and tribulations of Les’ life. He presents a more philosophical version of the late popular comedian, as he dives into his indisputable literary talent and the origin of such a successful and brilliant life.

Les Dawson: ‘Flying High‘s dramatic foundation is an advantage in building up the ambiguous tone and style of this ‘hilarious-yet humbling; heightened yet grounded; poignant yet ultimately uplifting’ tale.

Growing up, Les, the self-declared ‘slum kid’, yearned to be recognized for his writing prowess, and to transform his passion of literature into a full-time profession. Simultaneously, he discovered his ability to make people laugh and carried this ambition into adulthood, reflected in his acclaimed memoirs ‘No Tears for the Clown’. Initially considered a tedious task by Les, this autobiography acted as an abundant pool of information for Tim Whitnall, offering glimpses and lessons to be extracted out of Dawson’s spectacular flight through life.

From ambiance music to inventive lighting and ingenious sound design, the play uses a variety of audio-visual effects, all participating in creating an entertaining, lively, and beautiful atmosphere. It is a must-see show, for all the family.

