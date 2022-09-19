Entertainment Showbiz Newswrap

Twitter reacts to Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s fast track to view The Queen lying-in-state

September 19, 2022
Penelope Teeth
An official statement from ITV seemed to just make things worse…

This opinion feature contains Mildly offensive Language.

Social media users are continuing to question, mock and be frankly outraged at the actions of darlings of ITV bosses, if not so many viewers these days – Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, when video footage allegedly shows them fast-tracking their way to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster.

Five years ago, it seemed like ITV was attempting to kill off Kim Woodburn’s career as she’d dared to dislike their Loose Woman Coleen Nolan and that backfired spectacularly when it ended up with Loose Women drawing some of the biggest complaints in regulator Ofcom’s history, so you’d think ITV Daytime would have learned its lesson to not bullshit to their viewers, but apparently, social media think they have again…

This comes after a recent controversy which saw This Morning ‘trivialise’ the cost-of-living crisis by offering as part of their Spin to Win competition to ‘pay electricity bills’. How fun that must have sounded to the middle class luvvies in the office coming up with brilliant ideas for their common poor viewers… and the complaints were met by Schofield with a smirk and sly dig on the programme the following day.

In a statement ITV Daytime noted that Willoughby – hiding behind a mask – and Schofield – looking like he’d just shit himself – had entered the Westminster Hall as part of ‘filming for This Morning‘. Social media sniffed bollocks a mile off, which is more than the pair walked to see Her Maj, and have been taking the piss ever since.

Here are my top ten favourite Tweets about the seemingly ‘privileged pair’ who didn’t appear in the 12 hour queue unlike proper journalists such as Susanna Reid or British icons such as David Beckham.

Couldn’t give a shit… Phil and Holly

Word on the Web – Showbiz 10 – Phil and Holly’s ego’s taken down a peg or ten…

1 – A spoof account of William, Prince of Wales noted that ‘If Phillip Schofield can wait 27 years into marriage before coming out, he can wait 13 hours in a queue.’


2 – EastEnders character homage ‘Shirley Carter’s grieving Pussy’, observed the earlier Kim Woodburn fiasco when trying to take the real Queen of Clean down, she held her own. ‘One person who has always had Phillip Schofield’s card marked since day one is Kim Woodburn. The way she refused to take any of his gaslighting behaviour’ And just to show how twatty This Morning is they have since this incident introduced their own titled ‘Queen of Clean’ but no one’s buying that twaddle.

 

3 – A simple clip from Mr Bean appears to have proved popular to sum up how viewers and social media regulars feel. The footage shows Bean (Rowan Atkinson) running past people lining up in a queue to enter a department store sale, stopping at the front of it.

4 – Debate on Talk TV also touched on the subject.

 

5 – This Morning and ITV dropped Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford as regular Friday hosts to do a few ‘box ticking’ exercises last year and the replacements have seen the ratings drop at the end of the week ever since. There also appeared to have been a rift between Langsford and Schofield in the past and she isn’t alone – with Fern Britton also not so much a fan of the silver haired host. Stephanie’s tweet observes this.

 

6 – And some classy shade from Fern Britton herself…

 

7 – Some are so annoyed at the allegedly ‘smug’ and ‘privileged’ pair there is a petition to axe them from ITV – this is unlikely to happen as the hosts are pals with the ITV executives (noted in the 30th anniversary This Morning documentary) which means unfortunately professional decisions are side-lined for keeping their mates in jobs. (See the Nolan issue as an example of this).

8 – Philip does a few adverts his most noted is ‘We Buy Any Car’ which has been turned into this fabulous piss-take.

 

9 – Neil observes, as many appear to feel online, that the pair ooze self-importance on screen and entitlement…

10 – Phil’s come out again…

 

Share Button

Related Posts

Entertainment

Jon Culshaw steps into Les Dawson’s spotlight

September 18, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

Bookies price Harry Styles at 66/1 to be the next James Bond

September 18, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment Lifestyle

The Guilty Feminist Live takes to the stage at the London Apollo

September 17, 2022
Liz Charlton
Entertainment

The Driver Era are in a fantasy with their Summer Mixtape

September 16, 2022
Ian Westhead