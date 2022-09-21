George Clooney makes Lorraine Kelly blush…

Lorraine Kelly was joined by Hollywood royalty George Clooney and Julia Roberts on today’s show, who shared their favourite moments filming their new movie ‘Ticket to Paradise’.

During the interview, George made Lorraine blush, commented on he and Brad Pitt having been voted the sexiest men alive and he also spoke about taking his clothes off in his sixties. Julia confessed to being the fifth Clooney on set and on how the pair always gravitate towards each other.

Lorraine began by commenting on the relationship between the pair, “You can see the affection between the two of you. The peak behind the curtain is of two people who really like each other.”

George responded, “No” and Julia added, “We’re very good actors, I mean people don’t realise just how good we are.” George followed up, “I mean not since Erin Brockovich has she been this good!”

Lorraine described a scene that takes place between the offscreen best friends as “a wee kissing scene” to which George jokingly commented, “That’s a strange phrase though, ‘a wee kissing scene’. I mean what time is this show on?!”.

The group burst into laughter with George continuing, “You’ve [Lorraine] just turned red!”

Lorraine carried on interviewing the pair, “I have actually gone bright red, but that’s okay. I’m being very calm and very cool.” Julia confessed, “It’s hard to be like that in front of George Clooney, isn’t it?”

George responded, “I don’t want to get into it but I was a two-time sexiest man alive.” With Lorraine bantering, “They must’ve stopped you being in it, because it isn’t fair!”.

George added, “Well they had to get like pretty boy Pitt, [he] had to get in a couple of times. He runs a good campaign.”

Lorraine then asked, “You [George] do at one point though, take your clothes off and it’s very much part of the plot…There is an incident with a dolphin.”

Julia replied: “Between the wee kissing and now this, she’s [Lorraine] really giving a lot of impressions of our film.”

George joked: “You don’t do those kinds of things once you pass 60, so we did it very quickly!”

Julia also shared that their families were able to join them while filming in Australia and said that, “I was the fifth Clooney until the Moders arrived, whether they liked it or not!”

George continued, “Yeah we actually couldn’t get rid of her. My kids are five and they were like, ‘Is she gone?!'”

Julia then finished with a funny story about George’s five-year-old twins, “Your kids are amazing. Here’s what I love about your kids – I became such a fixture in their house. I think even though we would FaceTime with my family, they didn’t really understand that I had kids.

“So when my kids did finally show up, they kept saying, ‘Aunty Juju, where are your friends?’ They’re not my friends!”

George also shared a sweet line about Julia when asked if they would work together again. He said, “We eventually always gravitate towards one another.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV and you can catch up with today’s edition on the ITV Hub