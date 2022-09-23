Elf Lyons embarks on national tour

“This is comedy as enchantment, a show so beguiling that you don’t just love it, you somehow fall in love with it.” ★★★★ – The Scotsman

Following a hugely successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022, the award-winning actor, writer and comedian Elf Lyons is taking her terrifying and darkly funny Stephen King-inspired comedy show on tour this Autumn 2022. Beginning in Bristol on 1st October, before heading across the UK, culminating with nine nights at London’s Soho Theatre, just in time to spice up this year’s Halloween.

In this combination of horror and comedy, Elf brings her eccentric, remarkable, unique style to the stage with her new hair-raising comedy show inspired by Stephen King. Half Mad Clown spectacle, half Hammer Horror – in Raven, Elf becomes your own personal Pennywise as she merges horror techniques with old-school storytelling to make you burst into laughter and shiver in equal measure.

Elf Lyons:

“It talks about obsessive-compulsive disorder and addiction. It is part ghost story and part comedy clown show. There is live sound foley in it and a really creepy doll. It’s about dealing with the ghosts and boogeymen in your closet. It is also about my phobia of Kevin Bacon which I developed as a child.”

Get a glass of Red Rum, bring your pal Tony and laugh with Elf forever and ever. It will be a Misery if you can’t come.

Full Tour Dates:

1/10/22 Bristol Tobacco Factory

6/10/22 Norwich Arts Centre

7/10/22 Brighton Komedia

8/10/22 Cambridge Junction

9/10/22 Oxford The Glee Club

15/10/22 Edinburgh The Stand

16/10/22 Glasgow The Stand

17/10/22 Newcastle The Stand

18/10/22 Birmingham The Glee Club

23/10/22 Salford Quays The Lowry

27 Oct – 5 Nov London Soho Theatre

For tickets visit www.mickperrin.com/