Entertainment

Elf Lyons embarks on national tour

September 23, 2022
Ian Westhead
No Comments
“This is comedy as enchantment, a show so beguiling that you don’t just love it, you somehow fall in love with it.”  ★★★★ – The Scotsman

Following a hugely successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022, the award-winning actor, writer and comedian Elf Lyons is taking her terrifying and darkly funny Stephen King-inspired comedy show on tour this Autumn 2022. Beginning in Bristol on 1st October, before heading across the UK, culminating with nine nights at London’s Soho Theatre, just in time to spice up this year’s Halloween.

In this combination of horror and comedy, Elf brings her eccentric, remarkable, unique style to the stage with her new hair-raising comedy show inspired by Stephen King. Half Mad Clown spectacle, half Hammer Horror – in Raven, Elf becomes your own personal Pennywise as she merges horror techniques with old-school storytelling to make you burst into laughter and shiver in equal measure.

Elf Lyons:

“It talks about obsessive-compulsive disorder and addiction. It is part ghost story and part comedy clown show. There is live sound foley in it and a really creepy doll. It’s about dealing with the ghosts and boogeymen in your closet. It is also about my phobia of Kevin Bacon which I developed as a child.”

Get a glass of Red Rum, bring your pal Tony and laugh with Elf forever and ever. It will be a Misery if you can’t come.

Full Tour Dates: 

1/10/22                Bristol                   Tobacco Factory

6/10/22                Norwich                Arts Centre

7/10/22                Brighton               Komedia

8/10/22                Cambridge            Junction

9/10/22                Oxford                  The Glee Club

15/10/22              Edinburgh             The Stand

16/10/22              Glasgow                The Stand

17/10/22              Newcastle             The Stand

18/10/22              Birmingham         The Glee Club

23/10/22              Salford Quays       The Lowry

27 Oct   – 5 Nov     London                 Soho Theatre

For tickets visit  www.mickperrin.com/ 

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Entertainment

Night Burns Like Cigarettes to make its world premiere at Raindance Film Festival

September 23, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

This Morning ‘queue jumping’ controversy sees 55,000 sign petition to drop hosts

September 22, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

George Clooney makes Lorraine Kelly blush…

September 21, 2022
James Ryder
Entertainment

Sussex art exhibition gets support from law firm

September 21, 2022
Ian Westhead