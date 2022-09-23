John Legend thanks Kanye West for making his career

“My career is what it is because of our collaboration”

Richard Arnold was joined by EGOT-winning singer and songwriter John Legend on Good Morning Britain today, who spoke about the announcement of his fourth child, his relationship with Kanye West and his brand new album ‘Legend’.

Speaking about Kayne West, John said: “My career story can’t be told without Kanye’s involvement. We made a lot of amazing music together, so I’ll always be grateful for that.

“Our friendship definitely took a rough patch, but my career is what it is because of our collaboration.”

Last week John’s wife Chrissy Teigen announced the couple are expecting their fourth child and John shared:

“Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you’re pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you’ve experienced that tragedy of losing one. But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we’re all excited and can’t wait to welcome the new baby into the world.”

