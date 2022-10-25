BBC partners with Disney+ on Doctor Who and unveils new logo

The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to transform Doctor Who into a “global franchise” for UK audiences and the rest of the world.

The collaboration will, the Beeb note, make the sci-fi series available to future generations on an “unprecedented scale”.

The corporation has also unveiled a new logo for the show, based on an earlier version which aired in the opening titles to the original series from 1973 to 1980.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said:

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting global partnership with Disney who are the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world. Russell T Davies’ vision for Doctor Who has always been out of this world and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor’s epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve. Joining forces with Disney will elevate the show to even greater heights and reach new audiences so it’s an extremely exciting time for fans in the UK and across the world.”

Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+, said:

“We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world. The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling.”

With Russell T Davies returning as showrunner in 2023, both partners will be aligned under his bold vision. The writer successfully relaunched Doctor Who for the BBC in 2005, shaking off its reputation for cheap special effects by opting for the latest computer graphics to bring the show to life.

Russell T Davies said:

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK.”

The new episodes – produced in Wales by Bad Wolf and BBC Studios – will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023 for fans all over the world.