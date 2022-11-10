Historic Mighell Street reinstated in Brighton

Developer Socius alongside investors Patron Capital reopened Mighell Street and has marked the entrance with a public art gateway which will welcome visitors, residents and workers.

The original Victorian street which was lost to demolition in the 1970s has been reinstated at Brighton’s newest neighbourhood, Edward Street Quarter. The majority of Mighell Street was demolished decades ago, leaving behind just a small section of the original road and two listed buildings.

Steve Eccles, Director at Socius:

“Reinstating historic Mighell Street is just one of the major milestones in our development and we are excited that office staff and residents will be able to walk down this road once again. It was important for us to forge links with Kemptown’s heritage and we wanted to bring back this lost street to revive a piece of Victorian Brighton.

“Mighell Street will be lined with food, beverage and leisure businesses, as well as offices and homes, where our first residents have already moved in, putting this thoroughfare truly on the map once more.”

Mighell Street was named after Philip Mighell, who was a local landowner at the end of the 18th century.

The new gateway has been designed by master sculptor Casto Solano of British-Spanish studio Solart. The public art gateway is one of three areas designated for public art at Edward Street Quarter, based on the site of the former Amex House. The re-opened Mighell Street will join Edward Street and Carlton Hill, restoring pedestrian access once again.

Edward Street Quarter comprises 125,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, as well as 20,000 sq ft of leisure, retail and hospitality units. The development is being jointly developed by Socius, First Base and Patron Capital Partners.

Homes at the £140 million development are open for viewings, with a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom apartments – many with outside space and access to an impressive panoramic roof terrace.

edwardstreetquarter.com