Kings Place has announced the return of the London Podcast Festival, now in its ninth year…

Running from 5th-15th September 2024 at the UK’s premier venue for live podcasting and the launch site of Europe’s first major podcast festival in Europe.

Kings Place, the open, multi-arts venue, has since the festival’s first year welcomed 60,000 visitors and 700 podcasters to the London Podcast Festival, a festival like no other, which is focused on exceptional experiences for podcasters and fan communities, celebrating the artform of podcasting.

Curated by Kings Place’s Spoken Word Programme Manager & Festival Producer Rebecca Millican, the festival showcases a variety of styles, genres, and communities, underscoring the belief that podcasting is for everyone.

The festival is spread across all of Kings Place’s three performance spaces, ground-floor Podcast Lounge, bar, restaurant, and canal terrace and attendees can enjoy multiple events in one day while networking with the podcast community. For global audiences, selected live shows will be live streamed via KPlayer, Kings Place’s bespoke pay-per-view platform.

Rebecca Millican:

“There is something for everyone at the London Podcast Festival and we make it a place where fans can come and feel connected and represented. Whether it’s a sport podcast, a history podcast, or a food podcast, we endeavour to have something for everyone to see and enjoy. We provide entertainment, inspiration and an immersive experience throughout the festival and can’t wait to welcome back thousands of podcast fans through our doors and into London’s home of podcasting at Kings Place.”

The first shows announced for this year are:

Thu 12th – Jameela Jamil: Featuring thought-provoking conversations and insights from the celebrated actress and activist.

Thu 5th – Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen & Suzi Ruffell: A live recording of the hilarious podcast with two of the UK’s favourite comedians.

Sat 14th – Mixed Up: Hosts Nicole Ocran and Emma Slade Edmondson explore belonging and identity, through the lens of the mixed race experience, delving into personal stories and societal issues.

Sun 15th – If I Speak…: Ash Sarkar and Moya Lothian-McLean – two of the UK’s sharpest young journalists – sort the personal from the political, tackle listener dilemmas and air their opinions on the frustrations of modern life.

Sun 8th – Secretly Incredibly Fascinating: Join Alex Schmidt, Katie Goldin, and special guests for a deep dive into the history, science, lore, and surprises that make everyday things secretly incredibly fascinating.

Thu 12th – Black Prose: Journalist Yolanthé Fawehinmi interviews Yomi Adegoke, discussing cultural stigmas and the impact of Black writers on literature.

Sat 14th – Sporkful: America’s top food podcast, hosted by Dan Pashman, comes to the UK for a live recording.

Sat 14th – Tommy’s Brownload: One of the most listened-to British Asian podcasts, known for its humour and cultural insights.

Sat 14th – The Greatest Generation: A comedy podcast about Star Trek, beloved by fans new and old, hosted by Ahr Harrison and Adam Pranica.

Sat 14th – Beef and Dairy Network: The award-winning comedy podcast by Benjamin Partridge returns with a brand-new live edition.

Fri 13th & Sat 14th – Three Bean Salad: Mike Wozniak, Henry Paker, and Benjamin Partridge bring their unique humour to the stage after selling out 3 shows at last year’s festival.

Sat 7th – Chart Music: The TOTP Podcast: A live show dissecting episodes of Top of the Pops with former Melody Maker writers.

Sun 8th – Wrestle Me: Marc Haynes and Pete Donaldson bring their hilarious and insightful wrestling podcast back by popular demand.

Fri 6th – Big Kick Energy: LIVE: Maisie Adam and Suzi Ruffell bring their award-winning women’s football podcast to a live audience.

Sat 7th – Drunk Huns Solving Ghosts: A crossover event featuring Drunk Women Solving Crime and Ghost Huns, where Hannah and Taylor from Drunk Women Solving Crime share the stage with Ghost Huns, Hannah and Suzie.

Sun 15th – The History Hotline: Honest conversations about Black history and its impact on today’s world hosted by Deanna Lyncook.

Sun 15th – The Way They Were: Grainne Maguire, Chantal Feduchin-Pate and a special guest take a deep dive into a celebrity breakup that still lingers in their hearts and minds.

Tickets and more details can be found here.