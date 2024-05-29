Taskmaster: The Live Experience will launch this Autumn.

Taking place at Dock X from 18th September 2024 to 25th January 2025, Taskmaster: The Live Experience gives fans a chance to complete real tasks and compete against one another as Taskmaster contestants in a brand-new interactive adventure.

Pre-interest from fans has been high, so a ticket ballot has been created to allocate tickets to Taskmaster fans in the fairest way possible. The draw will take place from 10am on 19th June, with a general on sale from 21st June.

In a joint statement taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant Little Alex Horne said:

“We were hoping 100,000 people might sign up to the Live Experience mailing list, but when 250,000 did, we were excited and scared respectively. Do you want to compete in ludicrous tasks, just like your favourite comedians? Of course you do! And you can still sign up to Taskmaster: The Live Experience mailing list right now to enter the ticket ballot”.

Taskmaster: The Live Experience gives fans the chance to step into the shoes of their favourite comedians and enter the iconic Taskmaster House.

Based on the BAFTA and National Comedy Award winning hit TV show, brand-new ridiculous and infuriating tasks set in the lab, living room, shed and other recognisable locations will get contestants battling for points, culminating in a final in the studio theatre where one player will win the Taskmaster’s seal of approval.

The Live Experience has two unique gameplay experiences to choose from, Melon Buffet and Absolute Casserole, each containing different tasks and challenges. There are bespoke videos throughout from Little Alex Horne who has finally got his own team of assistants (Little Little Alex Hornes) to lead participants through the tasks, with each experience concluding in a final task on-stage.

The Experience starts and ends in the Taskmaster Garden, giving guests the chance to explore what’s really in the shed, have a photo with the cow, and discover hidden tasks, along with the Taskmaster Museum, a brand-new Caravan Bar with Taskmaster themed drinks like Bin Juice cocktail and Caskmaster beer, and food available at Little Alex Horne’s Kitchen menu.

Taskmaster fans can sign up to the ballot and mailing list here.