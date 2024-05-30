ITV this week confirmed that acclaimed screenwriter, playwright and television producer Sarah Phelps will write an original drama commission for the broadcaster.

Entitled ‘Daughter’ the programme will be produced by leading independent production company Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios.

BAFTA and RTS award-winning Sarah Phelps will be working with ITV and Happy Prince, reunited with Executive Producers Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Alexander Lamb on the domestic, psychological thriller.

Sarah Phelps:

“I’ve been thinking about these tricky, complex characters for such a long time and I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to tell this story of the lies we tell ourselves about the people we love the most. And I couldn’t be happier to be working with Happy Prince and ITV to bring the world of Daughter to the screen.”

The drama series has been commissioned by ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill and Senior Drama Commissioning Editor, Helen Ziegler, who will oversee the commission on behalf of the broadcaster. A dark contemporary tale, Daughter asks how far you would go to protect your children – and how well do you really know them?

The story focuses on two mothers from very different backgrounds and their teenage daughters whose friendship turns toxic after an accusation of bullying. In trying to defend their daughters, the two mothers go to war, a war that lays bare screaming tensions and tears families apart, with repercussions rocketing through the community. In a world where we are frightened for our children, what happens if we become frightened of them?

Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Chief Creative Officer for Happy Prince:

“We’re so excited to be reunited with Sarah to make Daughter. Sarah’s one of our greatest contemporary screenwriters and so brilliant both on and off screen – and to be working on something original from her genius mind makes this a very special project for us.”