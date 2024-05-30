Stephen Merchant’s comedy thriller The Outlaws returned to BBC One earlier tonight for a third series…

This third series was filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios and on location in and around Bristol.

Made by Big Talk Studios and Merchant’s own company Four Eyes, The Outlaws follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a community payback sentence in Bristol. Production for the new five-part series was once again based at The Bottle Yard Studios, where sets were built for key interiors. On location, Bristol Film Office facilitated filming at a host of city locations during the 14 week shoot, including St Werburgh’s City Farm which features prominently. Filming also took place in nearby Weston-Super-Mare.

Luke Alkin, Executive Producer, Big Talk Studios:

“We’ve been very lucky to make three series of The Outlaws at The Bottle Yard Studios. As a production base and as studios, they are a great place to work. The stages gave us all the facilities and space we needed for our sets and production offices. For a proudly Bristol-set show, the range and variety of locations the city offers is unparalleled and was a key part of The Outlaws’ distinct identity. At all times, the Film Office were supportive and proactive with assisting the production. Our experience of shooting in the city could not have been more positive.”

The production team also gave behind-the-scenes access to students aged 16-18 studying Film & TV Production Diplomas with boomsatsuma, The Bottle Yard’s on-site education provider.

Bristol’s leading studio facility in Hengrove – The Bottle Yard Studios – housed a number of key set builds, including Greg’s flat, Myrna’s flat, Ben’s flat, Halloran & Sons factory offices, probation offices, police station interview rooms and a fertility clinic

St Werburgh’s City Farm: In the new series, the six ‘Outlaws’ are completing their community service on a farm under the watchful gaze of their supervisor Diane (Jessica Gunning). Filming took place at St Werburgh’s City Farm from the end of May to mid-June 2023. An independent registered charity, the Farm offers “a green oasis in the heart of Bristol” and provides educational and recreational services, including a working livestock farm, gardens and playground open daily with free entry, environmental youth work, community events, building hire and café.

Laura Aviles, Head of Film (Bristol City Council):

“Welcoming The Outlaws back to The Bottle Yard Studios was an absolute pleasure. It’s hard to express how important this production is to Bristol. Not only does it put the city on screen as itself, with its own distinctive character front and centre, the making of the show has created employment for local crew and skills opportunities for local talent behind the camera. Around 90 people per day worked on Series 3 throughout the production period. Primetime shows like this with such a strong sense of place are proven to have a positive impact on screen tourism, bringing benefits to local businesses in different sectors. Yet again, Stephen and Big Talk have done an excellent job of celebrating Bristol and benefiting our local film and TV sector.”

Series three begins, with crime boss The Dean, behind bars awaiting trial, The Outlaws are moving on with their lives—until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean’s case collapses, and he comes looking for revenge?

Stephen Merchant returns as Greg, along with Rhianne Barreto as Rani, Gamba Cole as Ben, Darren Boyd as John, Clare Perkins as Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabby, Jessica Gunning as Diane, Charles Babalola as Malaki, Tom Hanson as Spencer and Christopher Walken as Frank.

Other locations to look out for in the new series include:

St Peters Rise, Knowle

Belland Drive and Emmet Wood, Whitchurch

The Washington Guesthouse, Clifton

Guthrie Road, Clifton

The Kensington Arms, Redland

Francombe House and Redcliffe Underpass, Redcliffe

The Architect Bar, Bristol Harbourside

King Square, Stokes Croft

Hillyfield Road, Headley Park

Somerset Street, Kingsdown

The Tablisi Room, Bristol City Hall

Unite Students, Brunel House, St George’s Road

The series continues in the UK on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday nights. This first episode of the series arrives on Amazon Prime tomorrow (May 31st)