OTD, June 7th 1978

While Taylor Swift may be setting Edinburgh a glow currently, it was a Scottish icon that was making the news On this Day back in 1978.

Brian MacLaurin reported on a ‘Haggis Hurling Competition’ that was to take place in Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham. The report features shots of the haggis and an explanation of the rules followed by a demonstration of the haggis hurling technique. Brian also provides a run down of the history of the haggis tossing contests.