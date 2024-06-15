Only one in 10 Americans learned about LGBT history in school, according to new research.

The survey of a selection of LGBTQ+ Americans found just 4% learned about their history in primary or secondary school, while 6% said it was included as part of their college curriculum. But respondents hope to see that change: 62% believe there should be more ‘gay history’ taught in schools.

When asked why, one respondent said, “​​LGBTQ+ history is American history and should be taught as such.” Another said, “I’m 80, when I came out, at 14 there was no history, no books, no one to talk with and you were lost with your life. I don’t want anyone else feeling that way so teaching history is super important.”

Despite the lack of formal education, the data found that 72% of respondents feel knowledgeable about LGBT history. The survey, conducted by Talker Research, put that knowledge to the test by asking about key dates, activists and other facts related to the subject.

A third of respondents (34%) correctly selected 2015 as the year when same-sex marriage became legal federally, with the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges. They were less knowledgeable about the first state to legalize same-sex marriage, which occurred about a decade before the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Twenty-nine percent incorrectly selected California as the first state to legalize same-sex marriage, when in fact, it was Massachusetts (which was answered by 27% of respondents). And only 16% knew that in 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that it was illegal for workers to be fired for their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The survey also asked about famous LGBTQ+ activists: 31% of respondents knew Gilbert Baker designed the rainbow flag (though his original design had eight stripes, versus the six that are common now).

Thirty-four percent of the 300 respondents were able to correctly identify Marsha P. Johnson as one of the prominent figures at the Stonewall Riots. When it came to Stonewall, 38% knew the riots occurred in 1969 — and a similar number, 39%, correctly said that June is Pride Month because it’s the month the Stonewall Riots took place.

Regardless of their knowledge about Pride Month and LGBTQ+ history, 75% of respondents in the survey said they were “proud” to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.